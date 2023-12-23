City, Cresco settle tax assessment

KANKAKEE — The long-running legal conflict regarding assessment of the Cresco Labs property in south Kankakee has finally been resolved.

The Kankakee City Council approved an agreement with Chicago-based Cresco Lab, the marijuana growing greenhouse along U.S. Route 45-52 south of the Love’s Travel Center, had been appealing its property taxes.

The company, which began operations here in 2015, had appealed its taxes for the years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Cresco had completed an extension to its operations in 2019, increasing its assessment from $2.3 million to $13.6 million, a whopping 591% increase.

As a result of the agreement, two taxing bodies — the city of Kankakee and Kankakee School District 111 — will forgive $454,889 of property taxes on the upcoming year’s taxes.

Kankakee will forgive $193,579 and the school district will forgive $261,310.

Cresco had appealed the Kankakee Township assessment and outside appraisers were brought in to complete independent property assessments.

The property remained assessed at the $13.6-million level until the agreement came together.

The appraisals for the taxing districts agreed the township assessment was too high and stated it should be at $11.4 million. Cresco’s appraiser came in with a value significantly lower, at $5.2 million.

The city, Kankakee School District 111 and Cresco were set to appear before the state’s five-member Property Tax Appeal Board in Springfield this month to determine the correct assessment.

However, following extensive negotiations between the governmental bodies and Cresco over the course of several months, a compromise agreement on the property’s valuation was hammered out.

It has been agreed that for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, the value of the property is $10 million. For the years 2023 and 2024, the value is listed annually at $10.5 million.

In 2025, the settlement will expire, and the property will be reassessed.

The involved parties agreed on the settlement. Based on the appraisal settlement, the property will add $2.7 million to the equalized assessed valuation of the tax base for both the city and school district.