ISP responds to single-vehicle crash on I-57

Friday morning Illinois State Police Troop 5 responded to an accident in Kankakee County that temporarily shut down both directions of Interstate 57 traffic between mileposts 318 and 322.

At 8:19 a.m., ISP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-57 southbound near South Branch Rock Creek (near milepost 320). A truck-tractor semi-trailer lost control and struck the concrete median.

The truck initially hung over the creek overpass, before disengaging off the trailer and falling off the bridge and into the creek. The trailer remained on the overpass.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

I-57 in both directions was shut between mileposts 318 and 322 until 10:48 a.m. when the northbound side was reopened. The southbound side remains closed as of Friday afternoon.