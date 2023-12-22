22-year-old Shapiro resident dies, cause remains under investigation

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A 22-year-old resident of Shapiro Developmental Center died Tuesday afternoon, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

At 4:46 p.m. Tuesday, the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death in the emergency department at Riverside Medical Center.

The victim was identified as Isaiah Shelton, 22, a resident at the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, according to a report from the coroner’s office.

During the investigation, the coroner’s office learned Shelton was involved in an incident earlier that day.

Shapiro staff contacted the Kankakee Police Department at 10:49 a.m. and reported Shelton had run away from the facility, was in possession of a sharp object and had damaged Shapiro staff personal property.

Two nearby Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department deputies were the first to encounter Shelton near East Avenue and Walnut Street in Kankakee. Deputies identified that Shelton was in an obvious mental health crisis and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

According to the report, Shelton swung at one deputy. As a result, the other deputy tased him. The taser did not penetrate Shelton’s jacket or have any effect.

He was then taken by the Kankakee Fire Department to Riverside Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. He was medically cleared by Riverside and discharged at 2:34 p.m. into the care of Shapiro staff.

Upon his return to Shapiro, Shelton immediately fled from staff and was discovered a short time later outside on the grounds between two buildings. At 3:01 p.m., staff contacted the Kankakee Fire Department.

KFD arrived at 3:08 p.m. and immediately began administering care. Shelton was transported to Riverside’s emergency department in cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m.

An autopsy was completed Thursday by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy determined there was no trauma or foul play and the cause of death was not related to the actions of the police.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined through further testing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.