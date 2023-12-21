City of Kankakee approves $14.4M levy

KANKAKEE — The $14.4 million Kankakee tax levy, which was higher than the 2022 levy by $406,700, was unanimously approved Monday by the Kankakee City Council.

By law, the levy is to be approved by Dec. 31.

The $406,700 represents a 2.9% increase versus the previous tax levy.

At the same time the levy experienced a moderate increase, the Mayor Chris Curtis administration said the pending tax rate for Kankakee residents regarding the city’s budget will most certainly decline.

The city is projected to decrease its tax rate by 5.5%, Curtis said, from $5.168 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation to $4.889.

“This is the first time the [city’s] tax rate will be below $5 for a long time,” Curtis said.

The reason for the increase in the tax levy, which at the same time the tax rate dropping, is the rise in assessed valuation of Kankakee residential and business properties.

Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal said the city’s assessed valuation has increased to an all-time high of $294.7 million. Officials believe the assessed valuation could soar beyond the $300-million mark as soon as next year.

Based on new developments, that mark will more than likely be reached.

New developments include the standalone Dunkin’ and Aroma Hill Dispensary, both of which recently opened, and the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center which appears to be only weeks away from opening. There is also a $12-million expansion underway at the Asbury complex on the city’s east side.

Another mark the city is aiming for deals with its cash reserve fund.

The city now has $6.2 million in reserve, what many would label a “rainy day” fund.

Curtis said two years ago the fund stood at $3.4 million, meaning the account has climbed by 80%. He said he is pleased with the progress the fund has made, but he is not yet satisfied.

He will not be content until the fund reaches one-third of the city’s annual operating budget, which is in the neighborhood of $34 million. Those figures mean the city needs a reserve fund of about $10 million to $11 million.

It means the city needs to nearly double the account.

After the council meeting, Curtis labeled this pursuit a “top goal.” He said bonding agencies quickly turn to these accounts when governments seek to borrow large sums of money for infrastructure or development work.

He is targeting a $10-million rainy day fund by 2030.

Returning to the city’s tax rate, Curtis said the $4.889 mark would represent a 41% drop from the $8.309 mark from as recently as 2017.

A significant factor in this drop can be directly traced to that same year when the Kankakee City Council increased its total sales tax rate from 6.25% to 8.25%.

From this year alone, the 2-percent-point increase is on pace to pump $6.2 million of additional sales tax into the city’s budget.

The city’s tax rate history: $8.309, in 2017; $6.054 [2018]; $5.680 [2019]; $5.547 [2020]; $5.483 [2021]; and $5.168 [2022].