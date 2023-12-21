City, county officials confirm migrants arrival in Kankakee

A group of Venezuelan immigrants were dropped off early Thursday morning on the south portion of Kankakee at Love’s Travel Stop near Interstate 57 exit 308.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey reported the number of people to be in the range of 30-40.

A bus drove the migrants in from El Paso, Texas, and reportedly told passengers at their drop-off point that they were in Chicago. The city of Chicago will not accept bus drop offs if they aren’t first notified by the driver and/or bus company.

Downey said the drop off happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Some were able to give friends or family members a heads up of their arrival, and there were several cars on site to pick people up and transport them to Chicago.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis was made aware of the situation later in the morning. Unfortunately, he said this situation does not shock him.

“This has been on my mind for the last six months. I felt this would happen at some point,” he said. “Kankakee is a big dot on the map.”

Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Manteno are also towns located along the interstate, meaning they are highly prone to something like this.

“We are a nation built with immigrants, but there are rules as how you come to this country and this is not it,” he said. “People have to follow the process.”

Though none of the migrants were English-speaking, there was at least one interpreter on site to help with communication between the migrants and police officers.

Being that Love’s falls under the jurisdiction of the city of Kankakee, city police were on the scene and assisted by state police and the sheriff’s department.

“This affects everyone,” Downey said.

After the drop off, those who were not picked up by friends or family were seen walking northbound around I-57. Downey said he believes all have left the area.

Downey also noted that the Will County Sheriff’s Department is dealing with a similar situation. He said there is a good likelihood that more arrivals to the area are forthcoming.

The following is a statement from State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.

“On Dec. 21, a bus load of migrants from Venezuela were dropped in Kankakee with no money or food and were told they were in Chicago, their intended destination. I attended a meeting [Friday] morning with local law enforcement and elected officials to discuss this matter.

“This troubling incident, a symptom of the crisis at the country's southern border, left local law enforcement and other officials scrambling to ensure the migrants’ safety and help them to their final destination.

“This situation is unsustainable and puts the wellbeing and safety of migrants at risk. The ‘Landing Zone’ in the city of Chicago is currently the only location where migrants can arrive in Illinois. Unfortunately this facility is only open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, putting the burden on local municipalities outside of those hours.

“Federal funds should be available to ensure this facility is open 24 hours a day. Additionally, more ‘Landing Zones’ are needed outside of Chicago to allow downstate municipalities to more easily bring migrants to access services. Federal funds need to be made available to assist local municipalities that are spending tax dollars to provide services to migrants.

“This issue, which remains unaddressed at the federal level, has reached our local communities. Federal resources are needed so local officials are able to assist migrants in arriving at their destinations.”