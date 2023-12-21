BTPD hires new interim executive director

Following the November resignation of Bourbonnais Township Park District’s then-executive director Ed Piatt, the BTPD board quickly had to determine how to fill the gap.

At Tuesday’s BTPD meeting, the board voted unanimously to appoint John Wilson as interim executive director effective immediately. Wilson was initially hired during the Nov. 21 meeting as a part-time consultant.

For the executive director position, commissioners voted 3-0 to hire Wilson. Commissioner Kelly O’Connor was absent.

Since Piatt’s resignation, Wilson has put BTPD in touch with Executive Decisions Consulting, of which he is a member. The firm, at a cost of $8,500, will assist BTPD in finding candidates for a replacement executive director. Other than providing information about BTPD to the firm, Wilson will not be part of selecting candidates.

The goal is to hire someone from Illinois. The board would like for the consulting firm to narrow the search down to between three and five candidates for them to choose from.

The anticipated timeline is between four to five months for the new hire. Wilson recommended staying on an additional month after the replacement is hired to ensure the transition is smooth.

<strong>JOHN WILSON</strong>

Wilson, of Lansing, was hired as a consultant to work two half-days a week and be paid $125 an hour. Wilson was one of three candidates the Illinois Association of Park Districts recommended.

This pay and schedule will remain the same with Wilson’s change in title.

“With the resignation of the former director, it made sense to put an interim director in place,” Wilson said. “My goal is to set the table for the new director coming in where some of the problems, concerns will be eliminated.”

Wilson worked in parks and recreation for over 40 years and has been retired for seven years.

When he began working with BTPD, he interviewed all of the board members to ask about their roles and their expectations for a new director. Similar interviews were held with staff members.

“I’ve always been a firm believer that it’s a team effort,” he said. “We can all disagree, but the bottom line is, it’s a team concept. The big thing for me is that we’re in the public service business; we serve the public.”

He said he’s hopeful to “change the culture” to reinforce that “the park district is supposed to be a positive benefit.”

“I’m not saying it isn’t [positive], but I’d like to see more of a force in the community,” he said. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

Wilson mentioned having already met with Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Dayna Heitz about an existing agreement for joint programming between the two park districts. Though not currently utilized much, the two plan to have joint programming be more of an aspect going forward.

<strong>BOARD APPROVALS</strong>

During the meeting, the board formally and unanimously approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget (operations budget will be just over $2.5 million) and the 2.5% tax levy. The levy is down from 3% in the previous year.

Even though the board could’ve asked for a higher levy, Romo said it’s best to “take what you need and not what you want.” Board President David Zinanni said it will “give the taxpayers a little break.”

The board also agreed to recommend Director of Marketing and Community Outreach Cherie Smolkovich as the BTPD’s 2024 member of the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Historically, the executive director would be appointed to the board.

Additionally, the board was in agreement to look at reinstating the dismantled Friends of the Bourbonnais Township Park District. The 501©(3) organization would be a board of at least three members who would fundraise and decide how to use those funds for BTPD. An account with funds still exists from when the nonprofit operated before.