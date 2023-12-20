The 8 One Five set for opening in downtown Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Issues regarding the use of a Kankakee-owned parking lot in downtown Kankakee were resolved during a meeting last week clearing the way for the opening of a new lounge.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members by a 13-0 vote, approved the transfer of a Class G liquor license to Manteno residents Dwayne and Brittany VadeBonCour for the soon-to-be-opened The 8 One Five lounge, 239 E. Court St. in downtown Kankakee.

The license transfer was from Rock Inn, the former name of the business which had occupied the location, to The 8 One Five.

After the council approved the transfer, VadeBonCour said the location will be open to the public beginning Jan. 5. He will be hosting a grand opening on that day.

A Class G liquor license is for a restaurant.

While VadeBonCour will own and operate the lounge, the property is owned by Kankakee businessman Dustin Kooy.

The 1st Ward lounge will be in the location which also had served as a home for many years of Crawford’s Barbershop.

The location had operated as the Rock Inn most recently. Rock Inn has been closed for several months.

Dwayne, 42, and Brittany, 39, are becoming quite well known throughout the area.

The couple own and operate the busy mobile telephone repair shop, iFix, at 588 Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.

They are also part owners in the axe throwing location, Splitting Targets, at 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee.

Lastly, they are partners with Kooy in the recently purchased Dam Tap at 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Before the vote was taken, 1st Ward Alderman Michael Prude, who voiced concerns at a recent city council License & Franchise Committee meeting regarding the steps VadeBonCour and Kooy had taken to gain the license transfer, said his main concern regarding the parking lot’s use.

The small parking lot is shared by neighboring businesses, including a hair salon.

Prude said he wanted all issues resolved before things moved forward. He said his goal is to promote all 1st Ward businesses.

There had been concerns that ongoing discussions would cause the license transfer to miss Monday’s council meeting, which would have delayed the opening by 30 days.

That situation was averted as participants were brought together by Mayor Chris Curtis and the matter was resolved.

Kankakee liquor licenses are renewed on May 1, the first day of the city’s new fiscal year.