Pedestrian struck, killed in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — A man walking along North Entrance Avenue in Kankakee in the early Sunday evening hours was struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

Kankakee police reported officers arrived at the scene at 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of North Entrance.

At this time of year, it is dark outside in the early evening.

The vehicle’s driver had stayed at the accident location.

Once at the location, police began administering CPR on the pedestrian. The CPR continued until an ambulance arrived.

The victim, a Kankakee resident, was taken to a Kankakee hospital. The victim later died as a result of the trauma.

Police reported the driver fully cooperated with the accident investigation.

Police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s officer have not released the victim’s name as they are working to notify the next of kin. The accident investigation is not yet complete.