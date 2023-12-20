Manteno approves redevelopment TIF agreement with industrial park

MANTENO — Several years ago the village of Manteno annexed some farm land northeast of where the 318 interchange of Interstate 57 is now in anticipation of future development.

A Tax Increment Financing District was established in 2015, but no development has yet come to the nearly 200-acre proposed industrial park property.

There was also no agreement on how the TIF money would be allocated. On Monday, the village took care of that issue and unanimously approved an ordinance at Monday’s Manteno Village Board meeting to clarify that matter.

The ordinance approved a redevelopment agreement among the village of Manteno and Manteno 319 Industrial Park, Martin Empire LLC and Dietrich Properties I LLC for 182 acres in the village.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said there’s been discussion of development on the property in the past, but nothing has been done.

“Years ago there was a cannabis dispensary that was looking at going there, and then there were energy company that was looking at going there,” he said. “Now there’s discussion and we’ve talked about a hydrogen facility that’s going to go there. All these things get discussed, but as you can see, when you go by there, nothing’s happened.”

Even with all the speculation about companies going into the proposed industrial park, the village never had an agreement with the developer as to who was going to fix the roadways and other infrastructure issues.

Nugent said this ordinance stipulates who will be responsible through the TIF agreement.

“It spells out how much TIF money [the developer] would get back from the village, and then in turn, they have to use that money to improve roadways, infrastructure and water or sewer and those type of things,” he said.

How much money that would be depends on who comes into the industrial park, Nugent said.

“If a new company comes in, and all of a sudden they generate $100,000 in taxes, well the village gets a portion of that, and then the developer gets a portion of that,” he said. “And [the developer] has to use that in order to pay for the new roads and pay for the curbs and street lights and all that kind of stuff. … It spells out how the TIF money is spent.”

The land is bordered on the west by I-57, on the east by the Canadian National Railway tracks and on the south by Bourbonnais Parkway. Kankakee Valley Construction Company has an asphalt facility on the land, but the rest of the parcel remains farmland.

<strong>SPECIAL USE PERMIT</strong>

The board also unanimously approved a special use permit to allow for the installation of a drive-up window at the Urban Prairie Community Church, 393 South Creek Drive.

The request was considered by the Manteno Planning Commission at its Dec. 12 meeting, said Trustee Todd Crockett.

“All testimony was considered in the planning commission recommending approval of a special use permit to allow a drive-up window on the north side of the building,” he said.

Nugent said the church requested the drive-thru for a planned coffee shop.

The church is a non-profit and exempt from property tax. However, Nugent said if the church plans to sell coffee, it will have to pay real estate taxes on the square footage dedicated to the coffee shop.

The church would also have to pay retail sales tax on the coffee sold at the location.

“If they give the coffee away, it’s a different story,” he said. “The church could potentially do that. … They came to us wanting a drive-up window. They didn’t come to us telling us what exactly [were the plans]. I don’t know if they filed for a sales tax number and all that. That’s their business.”