Kankakee County Historical Society to host Dancing Through the Decades for NYE

The Kankakee County Historical Society invites the community to boogie into the new year by taking a dance through the decades.

Dancing Through the Decades, a New Year’s Eve gala, will be held at the Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., starting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

Attendees will go back in time to the year 1948 when South Pacific was selling out shows on Broadway and Polaroid cameras filled the shelves of major stores. The opening act for the evening is the Jazz Time Big Band, boasting of 17 musicians, steering the crowd toward the ‘80s. Closing the year and leading attendees into 2024 is the local band, Katzpa Jammas. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite decade as there will be prizes for “best-dressed.”

Tickets can be purchased at <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a> or by calling 815-932-5279.

Ticket packages vary from $75 (general admission; includes live entertainment, one raffle ticket and buffet-style appetizers) to $250 (includes general admission for one, one drink ticket, dance lessons prior to event, name on KCHS’ Stone Barn “Board of Supporters,” and reserved seating at the event) to $500 (includes general admission for two, two drink tickets, dance lessons prior to event, name on Stone Barn “Board of Supporters,” reserved seating at the event, ride to and from the event location, and dinner at Rigo’s Place at 6:30 p.m.).

A cash bar will be available. Transportation to and from the event will be available for all ticket holders. This service, provided by Reliable Limo, is included in the “Jive Bomber” ($500) ticket holder package, and can be added on to other packages by contacting the museum. Space for this service is limited.

This event is simultaneously acting as a major fundraiser for various costly preservation and restoration needs at the French Heritage Museum at the Old Stone Barn while celebrating 75 years of the Kankakee County Historical Society having a home at Governor Small Memorial Park.