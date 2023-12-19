Survey used to examine trends in snail mail holiday cards

Checking the mailbox in December can be an adventure.

Holiday cards from loved ones near and far traditionally make their way to homes in the weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year’s.

As with many traditions, time can change execution.

The development and reliance on social media and electronic mail allows some to virtually post or send holiday wishes as opposed to what many term “snail mail.”

The electronic options are typically free, which is welcome to those feeling the pain of inflation hitting everyday necessities. A stamp on a Christmas card envelope is now 66 cents.

These factors — and several others — have impacted the way people share holiday greetings, though others say it’s a tradition they will continue.

Nationally, the tradition of sending Christmas cards remains the largest card-sending holiday in the United States. Estimates vary, but according to Hallmark.com, 1.3 billion are sent annually.

Some 54% of Americans still report mailing greeting cards in the traditional manner. Millennials and Gen Z generation still prefer physical greeting cards as compared to a digital version.

In a survey conducted by the Daily Journal, 62.5% of respondents said they sent holiday cards this year. Of those that did not send cards, only 14.3% said cost was a factor in their decision.

Rachel Neitfeldt and Bridget Smith, both of Kankakee, got creative with ways to offset costs.

Neitfeldt stocked up on cards last year after the holidays concluded, getting stationery at a discount with a cost of about $15 to mail everything. Smith used her Christmas greetings as a method of dual-purpose as she included save-the-date information for her upcoming nuptials.

Tami Galbreath, of Bourbonnais, printed her cards through her local photographer at a cost of $100. Though she said she didn’t notice much of a difference compared to last year’s price she said, “the cost is not cheap.”

The respondents’ costs varied from $15 to $300 with factors of number of cards ordered, using printed photos and access to coupons playing roles in the money spent.

<strong>LOOKING PAST PRICE</strong>

For people like Courtney Zimmerman, of Momence, and Jackie Benjamin, of St. John, Ind., time was the reason for not sending cards.

“This season is incredibly busy for me, so it’s not at the top of my priority list,” said Zimmerman, who owns and operates a ceramics business.

While Benjamin previously “enjoyed writing in each card, especially [to] people that I don’t talk to on a regular basis,” she opted to not send cards this year because “it was very time consuming.”

For those with older children, like Christine Costello, of Mokena, it has become less important than in years prior.

“I stopped [sending] when the kids were young because it was too stressful to get a nice picture,” she said.

Though the minority said cost was a factor, the majority (87.5%) said that they received fewer cards this year compared to last. A total of 12.5% reported receiving the same amount while no participants reported receiving more.

“Every year I receive fewer and fewer,” said Jayne Stoecker, of Frankfort. “With this being said, I find myself sending less. If this trend continues, I’m afraid Christmas cards may someday be a thing of the past.”

Using Canva as a “quick, easy and affordable” method to send cards, Matt Hedding-Hess, of Kankakee, hopes the trend never ends.

“I just love holiday cards. Even with social media there’s something warm and joyful about receiving snail mail and seeing our beautiful family and friends this time of year!”

<strong>Did you mail holiday cards this year?</strong>

YES — 62.5%

NO — 37.5%

<strong>Did you send cards in 2022 but not 2023?</strong>

YES — 14.3%

NO — 85.7%

<strong>If you did not send cards in 2023, was cost a factor in your decision?</strong>

YES — 14.3%

NO — 85.7%

<strong>Thinking about the cards you’ve received this holiday season, does it seem like more, less or the same amount as in years past?</strong>

MORE — 0%

LESS — 87.5%

THE SAME — 12.5%