Several local libraries receiving funds from $1.4M state grant

Many school districts in the area will receive an injection of funding thanks to a state program designed to support school library services.

Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias is awarding more than $1.4 million to qualifying public school districts to the benefit of 2,713 school libraries throughout Illinois, according to a press release.

The grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will support school library services for 1.2 million students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade. Resources and services provided through the grant include library books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology and programs.

Of the $1.4 million, nearly $25,000 will be pumped into libraries in and around Kankakee County.

“Libraries are an incredible resource in our community and provide a safe environment for everyone,” said State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, who represent District 79 where seven libraries were selected for grants.

For a full list of recipients, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/48i8BFr" target="_blank">bit.ly/48i8BFr</a>.

• Ashkum Central CUSD 4 — $850.00

• Beecher Unit School District 200U — $876.77

• Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 — $1,897.66

• Bradley Elementary School District 61 — $1,019.52

• Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 — $1,584.66

• Braidwood, Reed-Custer Community School District 255U — $1,107.14

• Cissna Park CUSD 6 — $850.00

• Coal City Coal City CUSD 1 — $1,664.69

• Crescent City Crescent Iroquois CUSD 249 — $850.00

• Donovan Community Unit School District 3 — $850.00

• Gilman Iroquois West CUSD 10 — $850.00

• Grant Park CUSD 6 — $850.00

• Herscher Community Unit School District 2 — $1,389.42

• Kankakee School District 111 — $3,426.83

• Manteno CUSD 5 — $1,504.96

• Peotone CUSD 207U — $1,037.12

• St. Anne CCSD 256 — $850.00

• St. Anne CHSD 302 — $850.00

• Watseka Iroquois County CUSD 9 — $850.00

• Wilmington School District 209U — $1,016.97