Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie awarded $1.5M grant for grassland habitat expansion, more

A $1.5 million America the Beautiful Challenge grant is set to enhance over 1,000 acres of the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, located in Wilmington, which is home to a globally-rare habitat and herd of American bison on the largest landscape in northeastern Illinois.

Openlands, together with The Wetlands Initiative, received the federal grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and announced Dec. 1 the plans to collaborate with the U.S. Forest Service on the landscape-scale habitat restoration at the Will County conservation site, the only national tallgrass prairie in the country.

Beginning in early 2024, the project will begin habitat improvement on 1,321 acres within Midewin’s Grant Creek Priority Watershed.

It will transform an area the size of 1,000 football fields into healthy prairie, savanna and floodplain wetland habitats.

The grant, one of 74 awarded nationwide, kicks off the first phase of an approximately two-year plan to restore and re-meander Grant Creek, the first U.S. Forest Service-designated priority watershed in Illinois.

The target restoration site shares a mile-long border with the existing 1,200-acre bison pasture grassland complex, now home to a herd of approximately 70 bison that were reintroduced to the site in 2015, and represents a unique opportunity to restore an entire stream corridor, according to the Openlands press release.

Results of this effort will improve habitat connectivity, especially for grassland birds, reduce invasive species pressure and facilitate future prairie and wetland restoration projects, as well as increase recreational opportunities for birding, walking, biking and bison viewing at the 20,283-acre national prairie.

“Midewin is one of the most important conservation initiatives in Illinois of the 20th century and serves as a model for the conservation of surplus federal property to public open space,” said Michael Davidson, president and CEO of Openlands. “This grant is a landmark conservation win for our region’s people and natural environment.”

MIDEWIN HISTORY

Before becoming a public open space, the area was the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant, purchased by the federal government in 1940.

The plant produced a record 1 billion pounds of TNT during World War II and over 926 million bombs, shells and mines. Most production ceased by 1976, and in 1993 the plant, now named the Joliet Arsenal, was declared surplus.

Openlands, along with a coalition of 23 partners, started advocacy for the establishment, restoration and protection of the land, and in 1995, Congress enacted the Illinois Land Conservation Act which requires the U.S. Army to transfer lands of the Joliet Arsenal to the U.S. Department of Agriculture when they are no longer needed for military purposes.

In 1996, then-President Bill Clinton signed legislation to formally establish the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie administered by the U.S. Forest Service.

Since 1997, The Wetlands Initiative has partnered with USFS in on-the-ground restoration of diverse, high-quality prairie and wetland habitats at Midewin, and to date, the field restoration crew has restored nearly 3,400 acres to a healthy prairie-wetland landscape on the site’s west side.

“Building on the years of restoration and public-access success on the west side of this huge site, this new funding expands those improvements into Midewin’s even larger east side,” said Paul Botts, president and executive director at The Wetlands Initiative.

Native to North America, the tallgrass prairie once covered a large portion of the American Midwest.

Tall grass species such as Indiangrass, big bluestem and others average five to six feet in height and create a complex ecosystem that hosts many plants, insects and birds.

Illinois prairies are globally imperiled because most have been converted to other land uses and only fragments of the original tallgrass prairie ecosystem remain in a state with the official nickname of the “Prairie State.”

In turn, grassland birds are among the most vulnerable groups of birds in the United States that depend on the protection of remaining grasslands.

Now, more than 25 years since its establishment, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie welcomes thousands of visitors annually who come for its historical, archeological and natural attractions.

Both The Wetlands Initiative and Openlands play an active role in the Midewin Stakeholders Group, a coalition of the Forest Service’s private partners at Midewin NTP which regularly meets to discuss strategy and future planning for the vast site.

The grant, to be accompanied by an additional $375K in matching funds being acquired, will total $1.875 million and take just over two years to complete, paving the way for one of the largest contiguous landscape restoration efforts in northeastern Illinois, according to the Openlands press release.

Those interested in supporting the project can contact Openlands Vice President of Conservation and Policy, Emily Reusswig, to learn more at ereusswig@openlands.org.