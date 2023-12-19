Gas prices fall sharply, recommended to fill up earlier this week

It is not something which can be placed under a Christmas tree, but area residents have received a gift in recent days.

This gift can be found at a local gas stations.

Gas prices have fallen sharply in the past week in Illinois, coming as an early Christmas present for motorists, especially for those who will be traveling later this week for the holiday.

Average gasoline prices in Illinois have dropped 12.1 cents per gallon this past week, averaging $3.12 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,378 stations in Illinois.

Prices in Illinois are 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 13.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

In addition, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen for the 13th straight week, we’re on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years, most welcome just in time for the Christmas holiday,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a news release.

“While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists,” De Haan added.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 9.2 cents in the past week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

“Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July, also very welcome news for the economy as nearly all goods are impacted by the price of diesel,” De Haan said.

<strong>LOCAL PUMP PRICES</strong>

Locally, prices in Kankakee range for $2.81 per gallon to $3.09 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com. Per gallon prices in Bradley run from $2.85 to $2.94, while in Bourbonnais the range was $2.87 to $2.99 on Monday.

In Manteno, most gas stations were at $2.99 per gallon, while Momence was at $3.05. In Watseka, price per gallon ranged from $2.85 to $2.99, according to the GasBuddy app.

De Haan also said on Monday that prices “are likely at a bottom,” so it’s best to fuel up now to avoid the potential rise later in the week.

“All in all, the news continues to be good in terms of fuel prices as we enter into the closing innings of 2023,” he said. “GasBuddy will be releasing full details on the year ahead in the coming weeks, giving motorists valuable insight on what to expect in 2024.”