Superintendent celebrated: Kankakee's Walters honored for recent award, achievements

Surrounded by colleagues, family, friends and students, Kankakee School District 111 superintendent Genevra Walters was honored Friday at an event to celebrate her recent award.

Walters was named the 2024 Illinois Superintendent of the Year by the Illinois Association of School Administrators last month.

An independent panel commissioned by IASA selected Walters for Illinois Superintendent of the Year based on “innovative approaches the district has taken to best serve a diverse student population,” according to an IASA news release.

Present to speak on Walters’ achievements were past school board presidents Ron Bean, Karen Flageole and Barbara Wells, and current school board president Christopher Bohlen, as well as administrators, local leaders and friends.

Walters spoke to conclude the event, just ahead of the Kays’ boys basketball home opener game, thanking everyone she had worked with and emphasizing, what many speakers said about her that night, that all her work and achievements, were all for the benefit of the kids.