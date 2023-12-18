Still I Rise hosting Christmas Eve clothing, dinner giveaway

KANKAKEE — Starting at 1 p.m. Sunday will be a Christmas Eve Dinner and Clothing Giveaway hosted by Still I Rise. The event will be held at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee, who will be catering the Christmas dinner.

The giveaway includes new hats, gloves, winter clothing for men and women, pajamas, winter wear, sweaters and coats, pillows, thermals, accessories, hygiene products and more.

The event is first-come, first-served and the person must be present to receive giveaway items and food. While supplies last.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.