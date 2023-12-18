Shaw Local

Santa arrives in Herscher as village celebrates 28th annual parade tradition

By Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Families lined the two-block stretch of Herscher’s downtown Main Street on Friday to welcome a jolly visitor in red.

Led by the Herscher High School marching band playing holiday tunes, Santa Claus arrived atop a firetruck for the 28th Christmas in Herscher celebration.

Children piled into truck beds and golf carts to wave and watch as the guest of honor traveled through town.

Festivities continued at the Herscher Legion Community Center where children visited with Santa, enjoyed snacks and made ornaments to take home.