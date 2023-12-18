Heard on the Street: DQ dream comes true for Hasik, parade prize winners give back

Frank Hasik IV remembers his first job with Dairy Queen.

He was 15. He was assigned the task of wiping down the outside tables and chairs at the Bourbonnais DQ. He was also asked to clean the building’s windows and, perhaps the worst job, scrape off discarded chewing gum stuck to the concrete.

Fast forward 20 years and more than a few other job duties from a variety of organizations, Hasik is living his dream.

Hasik, the operations manager for Kankakee Environmental Services Utilities/Public Works Department, is now the owner-operator of the Clifton Dairy Queen franchise.

He took ownership on Dec. 1 of the 800-square-foot location inside the Circle K station, 1035 E. 2900 North Road, Clifton. The property is located immediately west of Interstate 57’s 297 interchange.

Hasik acquired the property from longtime DQ employee and owner Chris Boudreau, of Bourbonnais. He will keep his day job, meaning working for the city of Kankakee.

Hasik had a little more DQ experience than just the first job of keeping the Bourbonnais location’s exterior tidy. He worked his way inside and served ice cream treats.

He eventually moved into DQ management. He was a three-year manager of the East Maple Street DQ in Kankakee from 2007-10.

“It was a crazy three years,” he said, regarding juggling DQ management and school.

A 2006 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, he moved onto Kankakee Community College where he gained an associates degree to be a paramedic. In 2011, he graduated from the University of Illinois.

He served on the New Lenox Fire Protection District for seven years and has been with the Kankakee Township Fire Protection District for 19 years, the past nine years as its chief.

He has been with ESU/Public Works for seven years.

Opened in 1997, the Clifton DQ had been owned by Boudreau, who has been involved with DQ for some 50 years.

“Ownership was always a goal. I always talk to people about my Dairy Queen days and I would always say I would eventually own a DQ,” Hasik said.

DQs are not just handed to someone with the financial resources. Potential owners go through an in-depth screening and testing program.

“I always asked Chris if he was ready to sell.”

The two bumped into one another earlier this year. Boudreau noted the time had come and he was ready to step away. He wanted to know if Hasik was still interested. He was.

Discussions began in late June. He officially took ownership Dec. 1.

The Clifton DQ not only serves ice cream treats, but burgers, hot dogs, mac and cheese bites and the wildly popular chicken tenders, among other dining options.

Hasik, of course, can only work evening shifts. He has a staff of 18 and while he is already trained in serving the ice cream selections, he is learning how to prepare and serve burgers, tenders and fries.

The location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the winter season. It is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in the warm weather months.

Starting in the small community like Clifton, Hasik said, will help get his feet on the ground. He does not plan to just leave his footprints in Clifton. He envisions owning other DQs.

“I don’t want to own just one. I would love to own as many as I can.”

He and wife, Kennedy, believe 8-month-old son, Mavrik, will one day be satisfying soft-serve orders. That learning curve will likely not begin for at least a few years, however.

“It will definitely be his job,” Hasik cracked.

“This is a dream come true. I could not be happier with where my life is right now. I’m living out my dream.”

With all this taking place, Hasik was asked what ice cream treat tops his list. He doesn’t hesitate.

“I’m a small twist, crunch cone guy.”

The first- and second-place winners of the Kankakee Christmas Parade were not only willing to donate time and expense to have floats in the Dec. 9 downtown holiday event, but they also donated their prize money.

• Acme Auto Parts, the first-place winner as judged by a pair of youngsters for its flying car entry, donated its $300 award to Harbor House, the organization which aids those experiencing domestic violence.

• Smitty’s Bar & Gaming, the second-place winner with a Santa’s workshop float, donated the $200 award to the volunteer bed-building organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Mike Baker, of Bourbonnais, and the Acme Auto Parts business owner, also operates a slow-plowing business. One of his long-time accounts is Harbor House.

Baker said while operating a plow on cold, snowy days, he has watched those experiencing domestic violence arrive at the site. He is always moved by their plight. The site’s location is not made public.

“They are in need. Sometimes they leave their homes with nothing. Three hundred dollars can make a difference for ladies in need,” he said.

In addition to being a giving man, Baker also loves a parade. Baker had 10 front loaders and three salt trucks in this year’s parade.

Rod Middleton, of Limestone Township, and the owner of Smitty’s for nearly five years, said the float-building team held a vote prior to the parade to determine where the money would be donated in the event they earned a top prize.

Middleton has a connection with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. He has opened his Limestone Township shed as a bed-building site. He said four or five beds have been built on his property.

“It’s a great deal and we love to support these kids. I don’t want to hear about kids having to sleep on the floor.”

Middleton said his 15-20 member float-building team begins creating the float concept in October. They meet weekly to work on the float. He concedes the float-building experience can be more about having fun with friends than creating a parade entry.

Was he surprised his float gained a top prize?

That answer is most certainly yes.

“You never know. It’s just a crap shoot. But it’s fun getting together. This [parade participation] will go on for years.”

Middleton said his team is already coming up with concepts for the 2024 parade entry.

“We had to step up our game this year after not winning last year,” he joked.

There is no joke, however, of the wonderful gift these two groups delivered.

Santa would be proud.