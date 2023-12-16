The police scanner is fading away due to the move to encryption communication

If you listen to a police scanner, enjoy it while you can.

On Dec. 1, Kankakee County law enforcement agencies, fire departments and EMS personnel began transitioning to encrypted communications.

This change means within a year, digital communications currently heard over the air will go away.

The change has been going on across the United States since 2016.

“The main catalyst for going with this position is for the safety of all of our first responders,” Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said. “Whether you are a police officer, firefighter or paramedic, safety is the No. 1 priority for us.”

Phelps added: “There are times when people in scannerland will come to the scene. They interfere with all of us trying to do our jobs, which is to help the victims. It further endangers our first responders.”

Phelps is chairman of Kankakee County’s Emergency Telephone System Board.

Almost as critical as the safety of first responders, the encryption blocks sensitive private information of citizens during a service call.

“There is a lot of information that goes over the airwaves. It is information we need when we are on a scene. The general public doesn’t need to know,” Phelps said.

Besides a person’s name, other information broadcast could be criminal record, a driver’s license number, if there are any outstanding warrants, even a license plate number.

Reporting accuracy is a third reason, Phelps said.

“In this day and age, information is put out on social media. A majority of times a post on social media doesn’t relay accurate information. It can be the super highway of misinformation.”

The inaccurate information being related by the public causes departments or first responders to correct or defend information from an event, Phelps said in a letter ETSB released on social media Nov. 30.

The information from radio traffic will still be available via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, although citizen information may be redacted, Phelps said.

<strong>PUBLIC TRANSPARENCY</strong>

The switch also impacts media outlets. News organizations often rely on scanner information to monitor a situation or learn the location and important details.

Encryption takes away public transparency, opponents argue.

“In a moment when many are calling on government — at all levels — to be more transparent, encrypting police communications creates unnecessary opaqueness,” said Edwin Yohnka, director of communications and public policy for the ACLU Illinois.

“As we have seen this practice spread across the country, one thing has been missing: a compelling reason for shielding these communications,” Yohnka said in his email response to the Journal.

“Journalists often use police radio traffic in order to inform the public. Community members often monitor these communications to understand what is happening in their neighborhood and to monitor how police are responding when policing their block. These abilities are being limited with little justification other than vague suggestions about safety or security.

“Police should not be afraid of the public they serve — and they should not hide their communications from that public,” he said.

The Illinois Press Association is researching how to address the switch to encryption, said Don Craven, Illinois Press Association president and CEO Don Craven said in an email response.

“The IPA is working on this issue, with a group of journalists in Chicago and across the state. We are looking at legislative and legal possible solutions, and should have more after the first of the year,” Craven said.