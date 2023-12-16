KLASEY: An American housewife: 1940s-style

How did Jane Amberg, a young wife and mother from Kankakee, come to be featured in a photo essay spread across eight pages of a magazine delivered to almost 3 million American homes each week?

For its Sept. 22, 1941 issue, LIFE Magazine selected Mrs. Amberg to represent what it termed the “biggest single group of workers in the U.S.A.” — American housewives.

“There are more of them than there are farmers and male laborers put together,” stated the magazine story’s introductory paragraph. “According to the Census, there are some 30 million of them … they do their own housework. They have no help. They receive no wages and they have no other job. They do most of the wash, make most of the beds, cook most of the meals and nurse practically all of the babies in this continental nation. A bright and shining example of America’s modern, young, middle-class housewife is Jane Amberg, 32, of Kankakee, married and the mother of three.”

While most of today’s young women lead lives far different from Mrs. Amberg’s, the story and pictures from LIFE provide an interesting look at the family and household routines of a wife and mother some 80 years ago. Only 11 weeks after that magazine appeared, America would be plunged into World War II, and the lives of many women would undergo drastic change.

During the war years, vast numbers of women would go from making beds to making bombers (think “Rosie the Riveter”) and other military equipment; a significant number would serve in the Women’s Army Corps and other military units. Today, women have a far greater variety of career and lifestyle choices than were available to Mrs. Amberg’s generation.

The LIFE photo essay opened with a full-page portrait of the Amberg family posed in front of their home at 978 Cobb Boulevard in Kankakee’s Riverview neighborhood. “The picture,” noted the article, “… shows Mrs. Amberg with what she likes to consider as her ‘job,’ i.e., her husband Gilbert, her children (Peter, 7; Tony, 5; and Pamela, 4), and her home.”

According to the article, the young couple’s household duties were divided along traditional lines: “Care of lawn, flowers and vegetable garden are Mr. Amberg’s responsibilities. So is the furnace. Mrs. Amberg takes on all other household jobs — seamstress, chauffeur, laundress, chambermaid, cook, dishwasher, waitress, nurse.”

Jane Amberg’s “chauffeur” role was an important one — in addition to daily trips to-and-from school for the children, she made four round trips each day for her husband. Gilbert was the vice president of Amberg File and Index Co., which was located about 1½ miles from their home. Jane delivered him to the office each morning, picked him up and returned him after lunch at home, then brought him back to the house after work.

Although Gilbert’s salary provided the family’s income, Jane handled most expenditures. The article noted, “Jane Amberg, like most young wives, not only does most of the manual labor connected with the running of a home, but she also manages the household accounts. Making ends meet is her responsibility.”

After scanning newspaper ads for the best buys, she ordered groceries by telephone and had them delivered “because it saves wear and tear on the car, gas, time and money.” Everyday clothing for the family was bought locally, but Gilbert’s suits and Jane’s “good dress” were purchased in Chicago.

Despite the old adage, “a woman’s work is never done,” Jane found time for social activities. The LIFE photo essay included a picture of the young couple dancing at a local country club, which they joined “to meet fellow Kankakeeans.”

They typically would “go out” one night a week to dinner, a movie or other entertainment (after hiring a “sitter” for the children, paying her 35 cents for four hours’ work). Jane joined a bridge club, although she told LIFE she “prefers knitting to cards.” Quiet evenings at home were spent reading or listening to the radio (TV was still in the future).

The Ambergs lived in Kankakee until 1962, when Gilbert retired, then relocated to the seaside city of Carmel, California. Jane died in 1980 at the age of 70; the LIFE magazine photo essay was mentioned in her obituary.

Jane Amberg was not the only Kankakee resident to be featured in LIFE — another Kankakeean was the subject of a LIFE article not once, but twice. Who was that person?

<strong>Answer:</strong> Auto dealer and entrepreneur Romy Hammes. He was first featured in a 1938 article on selling new cars. In 1946, he appeared in LIFE again, this time as the subject of a lengthy article describing him as “An American Success Story.”