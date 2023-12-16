CSL Plasma, state settle suit

CHICAGO — A lawsuit dating back to August 2019 regarding an incident at a CSL plasma collection site in Rockford was recently settled by the company and the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

According to a news release by state Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office, CSL Plasma and its parent company, CSL Behring, settled the case earlier this month regarding discrimination claims.

The suit alleged the company’s policies discriminated against people with disabilities in their attempt to donate plasma.

The state filed the lawsuit in June 2020 in response to complaints from Illinois residents who were prevented from donating plasma because of disabilities. Raoul said CSL’s policies violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Under the settlement agreement, CSL adopted recommendations from the state to update its policies so people who are deaf, hard of hearing or use a service animal could donate plasma through accommodations such as providing interpreters and allowing animals to remain by a donor’s side during plasma collection.

“Individuals with disabilities should not face discrimination from a business simply for requesting the reasonable accommodation to which they are entitled,” Raoul said.

CSL Plasma opened a collection site in Bourbonnais Township, immediately south of the CSL Behring plant, in April 2023.

The plasma collected at CSL sites is used in the production of numerous products at manufacturing sites, such as the Bourbonnais Township manufacturing facility. The manufacturing site recently celebrated its 70th year here.

James Freeman, CSL’s senior director of global communication, stated CSL Plasma is committed to treating all donors with equality, dignity and respect.

“While we want everyone at our centers to feel welcome, we must balance our desire to allow individuals to donate plasma with the need to comply with U.S. FDA donor eligibility requirements and ensure the safety of donors and their patients who ultimately use our life saving therapies,” he stated.

He added CSL Plasma encourages all individuals who may meet FDA eligibility requirements to donate plasma.

“CSL Plasma welcomes all such interested members of the community to visit any of our U.S. plasma collection centers,” he concluded.

Raoul filed the suit in 2020 after investigating a 2018 complaint which alleged a woman was turned away from a CSL Plasma site in Rockford because she used a service animal.

Another complaint in 2019 alleged a man who visited a facility in Montgomery was refused an American Sign Language interpreter when he requested one. Staff allegedly told the man that providing an ASL interpreter was against company policy.