Village of Bourbonnais opens mobile ice rink

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — A new type of winter fun is now on deck in the village of Bourbonnais.

Last week, the village unveiled its mobile ice rink, which is now ready for public use at 155 S. Rivard St.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online for an hour and a half on the ice. The fee includes skate rental. When purchasing a ticket, the participating individual will have to agree to a provided waiver.

Outside skates are welcomed; however, figure skates are prohibited.

The village released several initial December dates and then will reevaluate the new pilot program before setting a seasonal schedule. Rink information can be found at <a href="https://bit.ly/3NpcX50" target="_blank">bit.ly/3NpcX50</a>.

Residents who attended the village’s Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting event on Nov. 30 were the first to experience the newest amenity included in the village’s Community Campus. The outdoor regional entertainment venue and central gathering space spans 12.5 acres behind the village offices and is scheduled to open in summer 2024.

“Being able to provide this outdoor activity, ahead of the Community Campus, and just in time for winter, has been a wonderful opportunity,” stated Tyler Goodrich, community development technician, in a news release.

“We look forward to relocating it to the Campus next year; however, we cannot wait to see all the smiles and magic the rink brings this year to Bourbonnais.”

Additional Campus components include a two-sided state-of-the-art performance stage, splash pad water feature with family changing restrooms, village green event lawn with a 12-foot viewing hill that will transform into a sledding hill during winter months, an ADA-accessible playground, a Festival Street pedestrian walkway, interconnected walking paths, shaded sitting areas with fire pits, a concession stand and covered pavilion and a revitalized Children’s Safety Center.

Available ice rink dates include all Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays in December.

To sign up, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3NpcX50" target="_blank">bit.ly/ 3NpcX50</a>