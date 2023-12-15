Bourbonnais trustees decided against Census recount

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees voted against pursuing a U.S. Census recount during the board’s Finance Committee meeting.

Census officials estimated the village would have to pay more than $526,000 up front for the recount, Finance Director Tara Latz said during Wednesday’s meeting.

The deadline to request the recount is Dec. 22.

Trustees Rick Fischer, Randy King, Jeff Keast, Jack Littrell and Angie Serafini voted to not move forward. Trustee Bruce Greenlee was absent.

Latz told trustees there were no funds in the current Fiscal Year 2024 budget to pay for a recount.

“The board would have to decide if it wanted to dip into reserves,” Latz said.

<strong>LOSS OF PEOPLE</strong>

When the results of the 2020 Census were released a year ago, it found the village had lost population by 467 people — from 18,631 to 18,164 — from the 2010 Census count.

The loss in population means a loss in federal and state funding for the village until the next census.

Latz said a conservative estimated loss is $1.19 million in revenue from state income tax, local use tax, state cannabis excise tax and motor fuel tax.

When the issue was discussed at an October finance committee meeting, Mayor Paul Schore said there were at least 467 houses built in the village between 2010 and 2020. Keast and Schore both said they felt the village would gain 1,800 in population.

Schore said there were areas in the village that were undercounted, including an area near Olivet Nazarene University where there are several apartment complexes used for student housing.

Due to the outbreak of COVID in March 2020, in-person classes were changed to online. Students went home after the campus closed.

In Kankakee, the city’s population dropped from 27,537 in 2010 to 24,052 in 2020. Those numbers represent a 12.6% population drop.

Many city leaders believe the count missed many residents, but, like Bourbonnais, the question is: Does the expense of a recount make sense?

Mayor Chris Curtis said the city has not finalized its decision, but at this point, he noted, it is beginning to think Kankakee will follow Bourbonnais’ move.

“We have not finalized our decision. We are still seeing what makes sense,” he said. “We are not willing to close that door yet.”

Time, however, is growing short. The mayor believe a decision will be made in coming weeks.

<strong>ACCURATE COUNT</strong>

If the recount took place in 2024, it would take at least a year to find out the results. The first money would come in Fiscal Year 2027, Latz said.

“In that six-year time frame and 2% inflation, we could make up $752,000,” Latz said. She was using the 2020 population figure.

“That would be a net gain of $226,000.”

The trustees discussed whether it would be an accurate count.

“What checks and balances are in place when they do a recount that they do a legitimate count of the entire village?” King asked.

“None,” Schore said.

“We’re not sure they are going door-to-door,” Fischer said. “I can’t see spending $500,000, and [Tara] said looking conservatively with a possibility of getting $700,000 back to possibly get a full census.”

Schore and Keast said while the village’s population is up, it is not by 5,000 residents.

“If we were looking at those numbers, it would be a whole different story,” Schore said.

<em>Daily Journal reporter Lee Provost contributed to this story.</em>