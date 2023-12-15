Bourbonnais officials moving forward with land purchase

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees agreed to purchase 8.3 acres of land in the village.

The measure took place during Wednesday’s finance committee meeting.

The two plots are located at the corner of Plum Creek Drive and Briarcliff Lane.

Trustees agreed with a 5-0 vote to move forward with an ordinance at Monday’s (Dec. 18) meeting.

The deadline is Dec. 20. The deadline came from the sellers, Pat Dunn, village attorney.

The village is buying the land for $830,000, which was the appraised price, Administrator Mike Van Mill said.

Known as Municipal Savings and Trust Bank Trust No. 1042, the land is owned by Mel and Barb Blanchette, Van Mill said.

The land is zoned central business and it is one of the largest parcels in the central village. It became available to purchase late in 2022, Van Mill said.

“It is open space that can be for public or commercial use in the future,” Van Mill said.

The $830,000 comes from the proceeds of the bond sale for the Community Campus currently being built.

Documents show the bonds can be used for the purchase of land.

“There are a myriad of things the village could do to enhance this land. We can take our time to figure it out,” Mayor Paul Schore said.

“There will need to be some serious thought and planning. That will be a challenge for the future to decide what to use it for.”