Riverside celebrates 25 years of its Health Fitness Center

At 5 a.m. every weekday, Phil Kambic is at the doors of Riverside Health Fitness Center as they open.

No, his role as Riverside Healthcare president and CEO does not include the task of morning greeter at the Bourbonnais-based center.

Rather, he’s there as a community member; using the services of the facility to better his own health.

Kambic helped oversee the development of the health fitness center, at 100 Fitness Drive, back in 1998 when he was Riverside’s chief operating officer. In the blink of an eye — or perhaps the lift of a weight — the facility turned 25 years old.

“It goes very fast,” Kambic said, adding with a laugh, “It makes me feel old.”

But for those like Kambic who operate with health at front-of-mind, age is simply a number.

While 25 years ago the president’s 5 a.m. routine consisted of more weightlifting, his workout regimen has evolved alongside the facility’s offerings. His week still consists of weightlifting, but over the years he’s added in racquetball, spin classes and yoga.

For those who might balk at the idea of being awake at 5 a.m. — let alone exercising at that time — Kambic said it’s all about finding a routine that works for you.

This early morning time also works for the schedule of Cathy Boicken, president of Municipal Trust and Savings Bank, who has been a member for about 20 years. The self-proclaimed “early bird” said she had once tried a few other gyms before checking out RHFC on a friend’s recommendation.

“It was a perfect fit,” she said. “I haven’t thought about going anywhere else since I’ve joined.”

In addition to appreciating the facility’s cleanliness and the staff’s kindness, the variety of services and classes (particularly in the morning) were a selling point for Boicken.

She arrives at about 5 a.m. five or six days a week and participates in classes and personal training. Lately, she’s been rounding out her workouts with a craze that’s recently hit Kankakee County.

“My latest passion is playing Pickleball when I get done [working out],” she said.

At that time of day, anywhere from four to 18 people will be participating in Pickleball. The social engagement of the activity and the facility as a whole is a benefit for Boicken who has made many strong friendships over the years.

“I walk with a couple of the same girls every morning after I train. So I’ve made lots of new friends there,” she said.

In wishing congratulations to Riverside for 25 years of RHFC, Boicken added, “The staff is awesome. When you walk in the door, they’re friendly. It’s clean and everyone is very responsive.”

<strong>EVERYBODY KNOWS YOUR NAME</strong>

RHFC member Terry Nordmeyer couldn’t agree more with Boicken’s sentiments as he spoke highly of the staff and members.

“I feel like Norm walking into Cheers,” he said, referencing the staff knowing him by name much like George Wendt on the famed ‘80s sitcom. “And it isn’t that they just do it for me, they do it for everybody.”

Nordmeyer was a charter member of the facility when it began in 1998, but has boomeranged a few times. After injuries sustained to his leg, the 73-year-old opted to reinstate his membership. This has proven to be a good choice for his health and his social life.

“It’s a great vibe and it makes it easier to come work out when you’re here with friends.”

Nordmeyer, who works in finance, prefers an afternoon workout session, and spoke to the Daily Journal about RHFC via phone from the fitness center. In between sharing his story, he could be heard saying hello to passersby.

Being a social person who enjoys interaction, getting to interact with other members has been key for Nordmeyer. Whether they’re younger or older, he appreciates the chance to get to know others in the exercise community.

“I hope that I can be a good influence on some people.”

He said he also appreciates all the amenities offered.

“It’s a place where you come and you feel welcome, they know your name, they make you feel like they’re glad to see you and they listen. It’s just a very, very nice place. Both with the staff and the people [members].”

<strong>RIVERSIDE HEALTH FITNESS CENTER</strong>

The center opened in mid-December 1998. The reasoning for adding a health and fitness center to Riverside Healthcare’s offerings was the interest in the late ‘90s of hospitals getting into wellness.

“It was kind of before its time,” Kambic said of the facility regarding the then-population and its then-interest in health. He said the question for health service providers always is how to integrate concepts of health, wellness and fitness.

He explained that, when the center first started, Riverside was working to get clinical integration with the area’s doctor’s offices. In the last five-plus years, that integration has strengthened.

“That was the model we envisioned 25 years ago, so it’s nice to finally see it come to fruition.”

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Riverside Health Fitness Center, the facility is offering a $25 enrollment fee for those who join by Dec. 16.

The promotion states, “Experience the benefits of a membership that focuses on your overall well-being.”

The center offers a variety of amenities and services to help members reach their fitness goals. Amenities include: state-of-the-art fitness equipment and facilities; a variety of group fitness classes; certified personal trainers; swimming pools, saunas, and steam rooms; child care services.

“We have a great facility: it’s very clean, very modern,” Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic said. “We have something for everybody.”