Kankakee County Board OKs tax levy

The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved its 2023 tax levy of $24.3 million at its monthly board meeting on Tuesday.

The Finance Committee initially approved the levy at its Nov. 29 meeting. The $24,383,000 levy is 3.2% less than the previous year’s total extension of $25,184,307, according to the report submitted by Steve McCarty, county finance director.

“The bottom line is we’re requesting just over $800,000 less than what we collected last year,” McCarty said at the Finance Committee meeting. “So that is great news for the taxpayer.”

The biggest decrease in the tax levy from 2022 is that the bonds and interest fund went from just more than $1.7 million to zero.

The IMRF fund shows a decrease of 6.2% from $4,901,996 in tax year 2022 to $4,600,000 for tax year 2023.

The biggest increase within the levy is the liability insurance, and it increased 9.1% to $3,390,000 from $3,106,192 the previous year. The corporate fund increased 5.5% from $7,901,685 to $7,900,00.