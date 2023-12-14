City seeks only 2.9% levy hike, property values at all-time high

KANKAKEE — Property values within Kankakee will reach an all-time high this year as current equalized assessed valuation placed property values at $294.7 million.

The figure released this month is an estimate, but the figure has historically been accurate. The final valuation figure is released in April when tax appeal cases have been heard and ruled on.

Following tax appeals, the valuation historically has dropped in Kankakee, by $500,000 to $1 million. Last year, however, was an exception as the valuation rose by $2 million.

These figures are critical as the city uses them to set the proposed tax rate.

Based on the current figures, the projected property tax rate for the city of Kankakee’s taxing purposes will drop from $5.168 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation to $4.889.

That tax rate drop represents nearly a 5.5% drop from the current tax rate.

The city, however, is only one portion of a Kankakee property owner’s tax bill, meaning others are involved and impact a tax bill.

Among the numerous governments on a Kankakee tax bill are Kankakee School District 111, Kankakee Valley Park District, Kankakee Community College and the County of Kankakee.

The Kankakee County levy was also down. The 2022 levy was $25.1 million and the 2023 levy is $24.3 million.

The city’s 2023 tax levy, unanimously approved Tuesday by the city council’s Budget Committee, came in at $14.4 million. The proposed 2023 levy is only $406,700 higher than the 2022 extension.

Mayor Chris Curtis took the potential new rate a step further. He said since the city instituted its 2-percentage-point sales tax increase in 2018, the city’s tax rate has dropped by 41%, from $8.309 to the $4.889 mark.

The 2-percentage-point sales tax increase, which took the city’s total sales tax rate from 6.25% to 8.25%, will pump an estimated additional $6.2 million into the city’s budget.

Much of that money is being used to help raise the funding levels of the city’s police and fire pension funds, which had previously been woefully underfunded.

Kankakee comptroller Elizabeth Kubal reported both pension funds have risen past the 50% percent funding mark — a statement which would have been considered impossible only a half-dozen years ago.

Kubal said the police pension fund now stands at $49,552,127 and the fire pension at $40,083,007. Illinois governmental bodies have been ordered to have their pension funds at the 90% funding mark by 2042.

Following several years of declining property values, city property began slowly trending upward in 2017, and the numbers are growing at a much stronger rate in the past few years.

The city’s tax rate was as high as $8.309 as recently as 2017. It has dropped significantly since, having fallen to $6.054 in 2018; $5.680, [2019]; $5.547, [2020]; $5.483, [2021]; and $5.168, [2022].

Curtis said come next year’s tax levy, he is fully confident the city’s valuation will surpass the $300 million plateau.

He noted new developments such as the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center, Aroma Hill Dispensary, the standalone Dunkin’ and the Asbury expansion have not yet been factored into the valuation.

Those projects alone represent more than $30 million in development.