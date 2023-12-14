Bradley appoints new village clerk

BRADLEY — The village of Bradley has a new village clerk, but she is somewhat a familiar face.

Kelli Brza, 54, who has been with the Bourbonnais Township Park District since 2007, was appointed clerk to fill the vacancy just created by the resignation of four-year clerk, Julie Tambling.

The appointment of Brza by Mayor Mike Watson was unanimously approved at Monday’s board meeting.

Tambling submitted her resignation to Watson only recently. Her resignation took effect on Monday. She did not attend Monday’s board meeting.

In her letter to Watson, Tambling, the spouse of recently promoted Bradley Police Sgt. Roger Tambling, cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for her resignation.

She said the situation would not allow her to develop the time needed to continue as clerk.

The clerk position carries a yearly salary of $7,500. Brza will maintain her BTPD position where she serves in the accounting and human resources departments. She is helping take the lead of the organization in wake of the Dec. 1 resignation of executive director Ed Piatt.

Brza and her husband, David, are parents of 25-year-old twin girls and a 23-year-old son.

She is a 1987 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and a 1990 grad from Kankakee Community College.

She will seek election to the position in November 2025.

Among duties for a village clerk are: produce and maintain village board minutes, file village documents, take roll call and village board votes and publicly post public village meetings.

Watson thanked Tambling for her tenure with the village. He described Brza as a very capable replacement. Tambling succeeded longtime village clerk Mike LaGesse.

In addition to her BTPD position, Brza was a dance instructor from 1984-2007 at the former Theresa Parker School of Dance, which had been located at 934 W. Broadway St., in Bradley.