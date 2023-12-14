2 rescued from Bradley house fire

BRADLEY — Bradley firefighters rescued two people from a structure fire Thursday morning in the 100 block of South Fulton Avenue.

Using their ladder truck, Bradley firefighters were able to come to the aid of the people, Bradley Assistant Fire Chief Mike Whalen said. A dog and two cats were also rescued.

One of the two people rescued was transported to a Kankakee hospital to be checked out. The other person refused medical treatment.

The fire is under investigation to determine the cause, Whalen said.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 11 a.m.

The fire was contained to the backside of the two-story building which sustained heavy damage. The remainder of the structure had smoke damage, Whalen said.

The house, which has a basement, was split into three apartment units. A total of six people live there. Five were at home when the fire broke out.

Red Cross officials were contacted to provide assistance to them.