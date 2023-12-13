Village of Bradley sets tax rebate, returning over $2M to property owners

BRADLEY — For the third consecutive year, Bradley property owners will receive 100% of the village’s portion of their property tax returned to them.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees approved the ordinance which collects the tax, but also returns it.

In all, the village will return some $2.2 million, finance director Rob Romo said.

The rebate is for 2022 property taxes payable on the 2023 real estate tax bill. The rebate includes only the village’s portion of the property tax bill, meaning taxes for park district, schools, Kankakee County government and other governmental bodies are not included.

A typical Bradley property tax rebate ranges from a few hundred dollars to several hundred.

The return will take place in September and October 2024. Property owners need only apply for the rebate.

The village is able to accomplish this program due in large part to the sales taxes which come into the village budget.

In all, the village has about 5,000 property owners.

The village collects about $13 million through two sources of sales taxes, the first being in the standard sales tax collected through the 6.25% rate which includes state and local taxes. Through this source, the village collects $7 million.

The second source is the additional 1% percentage point increase voters levied upon themselves through a March 2020 referendum. Through this source, the village collects $6 million, Romo said.

The third source in a business district tax, which covers about 75% of the village. The business tax brings in another $5 million.

Through this $18-million stream of revenue, the village is able to return the $2.2 million.

Last year, Romo said, the village returned about $1.9 million to taxpayers. He said some property simply did not apply for the rebate.

Rebate forms are available at the Bradley Village Hall or through the village website at bradleyil.org.

The deadline to complete and return the rebate form is March 31.