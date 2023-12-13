Miracle on 8th, the new event from museum, CAC a well-attended success

Hundreds of humans — and one reindeer — peppered the campus of the Kankakee County Museum and Kankakee Civic Auditorium as the Miracle on 8th event brought Christmas to the west side of Kankakee.

“We had over 550 people sign into the museum so that’s pretty incredible,” said Kankakee County Museum Executive Director Veronica Featherston. “It seems like it was a hit.”

The event held Saturday was the result of hard work between the museum and the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Featuring over 40 artisan vendors and over 20 volunteers, the day was filled with hustle and bustle.

“I think it went really well; we had a good turnout,” said CAC Secretary Bonnie Brewer. “It seemed like there was a constant flow [of people] with groups of all ages, from families with kids, seniors and everything in between.”

One of the favorite activities of the day was checking out the museum’s 45th annual Gallery of Trees, with nearly 40 decorated trees displayed throughout the museum. Attendees had the opportunity to vote for their favorites.

“I haven’t counted all the ballots yet, but there were some pretty big stacks,” Featherston said.

In addition to vendors, there was entertainment throughout the day on the Civic Auditorium stage, as well as barrel train and sleigh rides for children. Kids also had the opportunity to meet Santa and his elf, as well as Princess Elsa from “Frozen.”

The most popular attraction, arguably, was a 4-and-a-half-year-old named Merry.

Brought by Dahnke Family Farms, out of Martinsville, Merry took a trip from the reindeer farm to meet with museum visitors.

“I saw more pictures on Facebook of Merry the Reindeer than I did Santa,” Brewer said with a laugh.

As luck would have it, Merry’s scheduling came in at the eleventh hour after months of searching. It just so happened that Dahnke was doing another event in the evening where Kankakee was on the way.

Should the event happen again next year, Merry might have some little ones with her, as the reindeer is currently pregnant.

<strong>SUCCESSFUL EVENT</strong>

Though the event was a hit, it is currently undecided if it will continue next year.

Because $5,000 of the currently uncalculated total cost was a Community Tourism Action Plan grant through Visit Kankakee County, next year will heavily depend on finances.

Access to activities was free for attendees and cost only came when patronizing the artisan vendors as well as the three food vendors on site — LoveALatte, Sweet Darren’s and The Bennett-Curtis House.

Scott Zizic, owner of The Bennett-Curtis House, is also a board member of CAC. Both Featherston and Brewer gave him credit for the event’s success.

“He always makes sure the health department requirements are met,” Brewer said of Zizic. “[The food vendors] were busy all day long.”

The ladies also credited CAC’s Dee Cook and Nancy DuTour, as well as all the board members of CAC and the staff, board and volunteers of the event.

“It was a lot of moving parts that came together,” Featherston said. “Really the CAC did a lot of that.”

Featherston also credited the village of Manteno for providing the sleigh and conducting rides. Friends of the Limestone Library member William was the storyteller in the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse.

“It was a whole county, community effort,” the director said. “It was a great event and it was because everyone worked so well together.”

On the entertainment stage was singers from a new choir stared by Brewer; Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s String Quartet; Dance Alive! dance studio in Manteno; three orchestra students from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School who volunteered their time to perform with their group, Strings for Hope.

Brewer also thanked additional sponsors 4 Paws Pet Clinic and Matthew Waite State Farm. Events also included an ice sculptor and a magic performance by Mr. Magic.

On Friday, stop by the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, to check out the 45th annual Gallery of Trees ahead of the Ugly Sweater and Hot Chocolate Party. At 5:30 p.m. will be the St. George Band and at 6:30 p.m. will be Kankakee Valley Chamber Musicians. Also on site will be Marcia’s Macarons, hot cocoa and visits with Santa.