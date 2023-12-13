KVPD adding soccer fields at Old Fair Park

KANKAKEE — Old Fair Park on Kankakee’s north side will get a makeover of sorts in the next few months.

The Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners approved installing a walking path at the park which is located on Old Fair Street near North Harrison Avenue and North Indiana Avenue.

During Monday’s board meeting, the commissioners voted 5-0 to approve spending $13,000 to excavate and lay down a path of crushed stone.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said the money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds that the park district received from the city of Kankakee.

“Work is expected to start next week. It should take a week to complete, with good weather,” Supervisor of Building and Grounds Rick Collins said.

The park will be getting two soccer fields, and trees will be added. They will replace some that were toppled during a storm earlier this year.

“It sounds like a huge improvement,” Commissioner Michael Matthews said about the all the work taking place.

Commissioners approved by a 5-0 vote spending $7,000 to trim trees at the Column Garden at Gov. Small Memorial Park, in the 800 block of South Eighth Avenue on Kankakee’s west side.