Bradley sets sights on June 2024 music festival

BRADLEY — A four-day, early June music festival, with an estimated $500,000 budget from Bradley, is now underway.

Tentatively named Bradley 315 Festival, in reference to Interstate 57’s 315 interchange along Illinois Route 50, the festival is slated for June 6-9 at the Northfield Square mall property.

Bradley owns two of the four vacant anchor store sites — the former JCPenney’s and Carson’s men’s stores — as well as Ken Hayes Drive which encircles the mall.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the board unanimously approved a $100,000 contract to hire Nashville, Tenn.-based promoter, Blew Crew Promotions, Inc.

Blew Crew, Mayor Mike Watson explained, will be charged with securing musical performers for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings for the event.

After the contract was approved, Watson said this would be the first of likely several contracts to come before the board to build the event.

The mayor said nightly crowds of perhaps up to 5,000 are being targeted. He said audiences will be drawn from Chicago to Champaign.

“This is an opportunity to come here to have fun,” he said.

The event will not be free. The cost to enter the festival nor the cost for attending musical acts has not been determined. It is safe to say admission to the music venue will not be cheap.

“We want to make this first event a really big deal. We want to put on a really good show. We are excited,” he said.

The outdoor event will feature three musical acts nightly, with Thursday night’s stage targeting local performers.

The Friday and Saturday entertainment will be more regional or even more far reaching, the mayor said. He is hoping the musical lineup will be finalized in early 2024.

Each night would have a theme, meaning, rock or country music.

<strong>WORST CASE? BREAK EVEN</strong>

As with any outdoor event, weather will be a key factor.

“Our worst-case event in my mind is we break even. This will be a test for our market. What can we draw?” he said.

Watson said an event of the magnitude being planned can bring people from 60 miles in any direction.

Numerous details are not yet ready to be released for the event. The mayor is hoping the half-million-dollar investment will be returned through gate receipts and sales within the festival boundaries.

The event promises to be a huge upgrade to the festival the Bradley Fish Fry, which the village annually held in early June for many years.

The last fish fry, however, was held in 2019. The event was at the Bradley Village Hall grounds and would have been considered a local event.

The 315 festival appears to be far different.

The event has been in the planning stage for only about a year. Watson said the clock is ticking.

<strong>NOT JUST MUSIC</strong>

In addition to the music and carnival, the event is slated to feature BBQ food/competition, car show and a fireworks display. The event’s final day, Sunday, will play host to the locally produced Strawberry Jazz Festival.

The Strawberry Jazz Festival, held by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, had been slated for June 4, but Watson said it has been rescheduled for one week later to finish out the weekend of the 315 festival.

If all comes to pass, this would be second music-centered festival in Kankakee County. Downtown Kankakee has played host to the popular Merchant Street MusicFest in late July for two decades.

Watson said there is about five months to get every detail buttoned up. He said more contracts will be coming forward to the village board in upcoming meetings as the event planning process kicks into gear.

The event would be Bradley’s first major venture into tourism. The village is likely to end its long-running association with the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Kankakee County, when its five-year contract expires on June 30.

Through the area’s hotel/motel tax, Bradley-based lodging was generating in excess of $500,000 for the visitors’ bureau.