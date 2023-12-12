Still I Rise hosts 10th annual Healthy for the Holidays seminar

KANKAKEE — For the last decade, health has been at the forefront of Still I Rise.

On Saturday at Rigo’s Place, the nonprofit organization celebrated its 10th annual Healthy for the Holidays seminar, educating attendees about mental health.

The host was Alicia Kleinert, executive director and founder of MCA Adult Day Care Center. The keynote speaker was Dr. Rodney Alford, and the guest speaker was Derek Grant, a survivor of suicide who shared a powerful story about being pronounced dead and resuscitated twice, as well as displayed the letter he wrote to himself after surviving a suicide attempt in 2018.

Also speaking was Jerimaine Hunt Sr., CEO of Hunt Services and Consulting Inc., who spoke about beating cancer and losing nearly 200 pounds.

Still I Rise is a leadership development nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults to create a positive and healthy change in society. The organization provides youth and young adults with stimulating programs, events, seminars and engagements, educating them in areas including health, financial literacy, arts, ethics, life skills and entrepreneurship.

Over the last 10 years, the organization has fed and educated thousands of youth, and has also clothed and fed the homeless and individuals in need on a monthly basis.

For more information, go to Still-iRise.org.