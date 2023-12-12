Beecher basketball throws it back to 2013

Beecher and Donovan tipped off in a different decade on Friday.

The Bobcats hosted the Second annual Throwback Game in Beecher High School’s original gym, which served as the main gym from 1953 until 2002. The old gym is located within the current high school.

The event began as a way of making small town connections from the current era to those of the past, said Beecher head coach Tyler Shireman.

“Our last three seasons of Beecher basketball have been extremely successful, and these events help us meet and connect with past players and fans,” he said. “When they come to this game it helps us promote the program.”

Beecher players and cheerleaders donned uniforms from the 2012-2013 season, complete with tear-away warmup pants.

The fan section also got into the theme with many students sporting old jerseys and apparel from their family’s closets.

“I think the night was extremely successful,” Shireman said. “Our old gym fills up quickly and is louder than a regular night. It was great to see players, cheerleaders and fans have fun with the theme.”

For some former players, Shireman said attending might give them a visual of their own kids playing for Beecher in the future.

The roster available at Friday’s game stated Beecher’s oldest player is Ethan Rydberg, who was born Sept. 10, 2005.

The Bobcats, who won the game 81-36 over the visiting Donovan Wildcats, remain undefeated on the season as they travel to St. Anne tonight.