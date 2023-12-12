American Red Cross urges blood donations, offers chance at prizes

The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to make and keep donation appointments now to help hospitals restock blood products for patients during the holiday season.

The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives:

• Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

• Visit <a href="https://www.RedCrossBlood.org" target="_blank">RedCrossBlood.org</a>

• Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

To celebrate the upcoming Prime Video release, “Candy Cane Lane,” those that come to give blood in December will be automatically entered to win a holiday prize package, including a $1,000 Amazon.com gift card and 65-inch Omni QLED Series Amazon Fire TV. There will be 12 winners. Plus, those who come to give Dec. 1-17 will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email.

• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50

• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee