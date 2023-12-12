A 'Winter Wander-land' popped up in downtown Kankakee

A winter ‘wander-land’ popped up on Saturday as the Kankakee Public Library brought back its Winter Wander Market event.

Holiday shoppers enjoyed over two dozen vendors and artisans, as well as musical performances, at the 2023 Winter Wander Market at the Kankakee Public Library.

The event also offered a punch card activity for attendees to visit 14 participating downtown businesses for a chance to win a raffle basket.

The event gives shoppers the opportunity to support local makers and businesses during the holiday season.

For a list of downtown businesses, go to <a href="https://www.downtownkankakee.com/directory" target="_blank">downtownkankakee.com/directory</a>.