Retired Judge Householter remembered as good man, good attorney, good judge

KANKAKEE — Family man. Good man. Good attorney. Good judge. Good friend.

Those best describe retired Kankakee County Circuit Judge Gregory Householter, who died Nov. 15 in the North Carolina home he shared with his wife, Bonnie.

Householter served on the bench for 16 years, before retiring in September 2006. Now retired Circuit Judge Adrienne Albrecht was appointed to replace Householter.

Householter was appointed an associate judge in 1992 and elected a circuit judge in 1996. He heard small claims, bankruptcy and family cases.

“He was easy going,” retired Circuit Judge Kendall O. Wenzelman said.

A year after Householter was appointed an associate judge, Wenzelman was appointed an associate judge. Wenzelman was elected a circuit judge in 1994.

“Becoming a judge presented him with another challenge in his legal career. It was a different way to use his expertise,” Wenzelman said.

Householter attended Notre Dame University, earning his undergraduate degree in 1967. After serving in the U.S. Army between 1968 and 1970, he went on to Valparaiso Law School to earn his law degree, according to Householter’s obituary.

The 78-year-old Householter practiced law with his father, Francis, for 20 years prior to being appointed judge.

Retired attorney Dennis Marek said Householter asked him to assume the practice after the passing of Francis Householter.

“Greg asked me to assume his practice and with it came his secretary who stayed with me for years until I retired. We had a lot of mutual respect for each other,” Marek said.

Retired Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark Erickson said prior to the morning court call, many judges stopped by Householter’s first-floor office to discuss the day’s news and what was taking place in the courtrooms.

“Greg was very friendly. He was always willing to discuss what was going on,” retired Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark Erickson said.

“He was trustworthy. Anyone who knew him benefitted being around him.”

Not only was he a judge, Householter umpired in several softball leagues.

Householter was an avid Notre Dame sports fan. Maybe too avid if you asked retired Kankakee County Circuit Judge Mike Kick.

Householter and Kick attended a home game in South Bend, Ind., where the weather conditions on that day were like a blizzard.

“My teeth were chattering,” Kick said. “I was ready to go back to the car but the band was on the field performing.

“Greg said, ‘You don’t leave until the band marches off the field.’”

So he waited until the band left the field. Kick said he was still quite cold when they arrived back in Kankakee.

The temperature the next day in South Bend, he said, was 75 degrees.

Thinking back to the office, Kick recalled one case he and Householter faced in a small claims case.

Householter’s client was suing Kick’s for $200.

“Every day Greg called me asking when his guy was going to get the $200,” Kick recalled.

“I thought if he is this persistent, he would make a good judge.”

Householter is survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughters, Mary Alyce and Megan; a sister, Nora (Patrick) Dooley and four nieces and nephews.