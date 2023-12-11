Haas named Legislator of the Year by Community Behavioral Healthcare Association

This past week, State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, received the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association of Illinois 2023 Legislator of the Year Award.

“I am truly honored to receive this award from such an incredible organization,” said Haas in a news release.

“As a licensed clinical social worker with over 30 years’ experience working in the community, I have been involved with CBHA long before I began my work as a legislator. To be recognized for the work I have done to improve the mental health and behavioral health care system in Illinois is such an honor for me, both professionally and personally.”

Haas, a Bourbonnais resident, is the CEO and president of the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health. The Kankakee-based organization celebrated its 60th anniversary this year.

Haas has worked for the center for 30 years, serving the last 23 as the executive director.

The agency was founded in 1963 as part of President Kennedy’s Community Mental Health Act. The center is located at 202 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

“I will continue my unwavering commitment to advancing the mental and behavioral healthcare system in Illinois by fighting for proper funding, addressing staffing shortages, and advocating to end the stigma associated with mental health,” Haas continued. “Thank you to the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association of Illinois for selecting me as your Legislator of the Year. It is an honor to be nominated and chosen by my peers for such a prestigious award. I look forward to our continued collaboration as we advocate to improve Illinois’ behavioral health care network.”

The Community Behavioral Healthcare Association is a statewide nonprofit membership organization with the mission to represent the interest of its members in order to ensure access and availability of a comprehensive system of accountable, quality behavioral healthcare services for the people of Illinois. This year’s annual conference was held Dec. 4-5 in Schaumburg to a sold-out audience.