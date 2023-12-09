The 8 One Five hits liquor license snag

KANKAKEE — A seemingly routine matter of transferring a liquor license hit a snag when one Kankakee elected official was not notified of the situation.

First Ward Alderman Michael Prude said during Thursday’s Kankakee City Council’s License & Franchise Committee meeting he did not want the license transferred at this point to the location that was most recently known as the Rock Inn. The 1st Ward property has been vacant for at least a few months.

The new ownership for the lounge, The 8 One Five, at 239 E. Court St., attended the committee meeting to answer questions or concerns regarding the license request.

The task turned, however, when Prude noted he was not been made aware of this project until recently and neither the lounge owner, Dwayne VadeBonCour, nor property owner, Dustin Kooy, had contacted him nor his 1st Ward seatmate, Cherry Malone Marshall.

After some committee discussion, it was suggested the license be OK’d and in the meantime Kooy and/or VadeBonCour could meet with the 1st Ward reps.

Both VadeBonCour and Kooy said they were not aware such a discussion was required. Kooy noted he operates numerous Kankakee business locations and he has not been asked to participate in such a meeting.

An attempt to table the license request was made by Prude. His motion did not receive a second, meaning it died. The committee, however, declined to bring the request to a vote.

Sixth Ward Alderwoman Kelly Johnson, who is committee chairwoman, asked Prude if he was willing to risk the loss of this business by forcing VadeBonCour to wait another 30 days to open.

VadeBonCour noted he has invested some $15,000 into property rehab.

<strong>PUTTING ‘FOOT DOWN’</strong>

Johnson told Prude the project could go away if the owner is forced to wait this long for the permit transfer. Prude said a meeting must be held. A Friday call seeking further comment from Prude was not returned.

During the Thursday meeting, Prude said any approval should not move forward as this point. He said as alderman, he should know what is happening in his ward and he has seen things happening which he was not made aware of.

“Somewhere we have to put our foot down,” he said.

The Daily Journal reported on the business on Nov. 20.

VadeBonCour said a license delay into mid-January would definitely hurt his chances of success.

“We need to wait,” Prude responded.

The next License & Franchise Committee meeting is set for Jan. 4. If this timeline holds, the permit could not be approved until Jan. 16 council meeting.

The liquor license does not expire until April 30. However, because the license was issued to the location’s previous operator, it needs to be transferred to VadeBonCour.

VadeBonCour is also in partnerships to operate The Dam Tap and Splitting Targets in Kankakee. He also owns the iFix mobile phone repair business in Bourbonnais.

When contacted Friday, VadeBonCour said a significant investment has been made. He said money owed for property upgrades and business products do not stop and wait for his license approval.

“The location’s license needs to be transferred so we can begin operating,” he said. He noted he is ready to open. He added nine people have been hired.

On Friday, Johnson said she supports the license transfer. She said Prude wants more time to meet with the business ownership.

“If needed, we can address this in January,” she said.

<strong>FEELING ‘DISRESPECTED’</strong>

Kooy noted he’s made significant investments in numerous Kankakee properties he owns. He said he asks for nothing in return.

“I feel very disrespected. … Aldermen should be helping me, rather than us going to them. I don’t understand. They are willing to risk losing this business,” he said.

Kooy noted in his previous city developments he’s not been required to ask permission about bringing business to town.

“I’m a Kankakee resident. They should be supporting me,” he said.

Mayor Chris Curtis was not at the meeting as he was attending downtown holiday activities.

“I’m trying to figure this out myself,’ he said regarding the lack of committee action. The administration has all liquor license requests go through the committee. The committee then brings them to the full city council for its vote.

Curtis is working to bring the owners and the two 1st Ward representatives together this coming week to see if the matter can be brought to the council yet this year.

The final 2023 council meeting is Dec. 18.