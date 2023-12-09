Mushrooms thriving in Kankakee as business Thrive Mushrooms continues growing

KANKAKEE — Nihat Tasyurek had a vision that wasn’t hard for him to follow.

When the global pandemic enveloped Illinois and the rest of the country and world three years ago, shutting down many businesses for months, Tasyurek forged ahead with his startup.

The business he envisioned was growing mushrooms for the wholesale and restaurant industry.

His aptly named company, Thrive Mushrooms, tucked inside a 4th Ward property, is growing faster than the precise process of his indoor growing operation that starts from the spore and ends with the popular lion’s mane, comb tooth and oyster mushrooms.

Those delectable mushrooms are sought after from upscale restaurants and grocery stores in Chicago, wholesalers and also at farmers’ markets, including in Kankakee.

“We started in our garage at home with ancient methods,” said Tasyurek, who lives in Flossmoor. “But now we’re a little more skillfully [done].”

The process starts now at Tasyurek’s lab on South Seventh Avenue, just north of West Jeffery Street on Kankakee’s south side. He has been there since 2020 and only purchased the building a couple of weeks ago.

Tasyurek, 41, looked at several places in the Chicago area, but found the taxes were too high or just wasn’t the right setup.

“But somehow I found here,” he said. “… I was very happy. When I came here, I fell in love with the place.”

<strong>THE PROCESS</strong>

The process begins inside his lab with the mixing of the mushroom seeds, or soy hull (50%) and soil (50%) in a five-pound bag.

The soil is comprised of oak tree sawdust. The bags of what are now spawns are then put inside a sterilization chamber to remove all bacteria. The sterilization takes one hour.

Once sterilized, the bags are then inoculated for one to two hours in a climate-controlled environment of 55 to 65 degrees. They then move to another part of the lab at room temperature where the bags go through a 10 to 14 day incubation period.

Once incubated, the bags are moved to 10- by 20-foot tents or greenhouses, again at 55 to 65 degrees, where the mushrooms grow. After 7 to 10 days, the mushrooms are harvested to be sold.

“The mushroom industry in a couple of years to five to 10 years, it’ll boom,” Tasyurek said. “We believe so because more people are familiar now. When I first attended farmers’ markets three years ago and I first said oyster mushrooms, people thought it was the oyster from the sea.

“But now everybody knows oyster mushrooms, so it’s getting more popular.”

Two people visiting the 5,000-square-foot grow center on this day were Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and Barbi Brewer-Watson, Kankakee’s economic and community development director.

Like so many others, there are wide eyed with the processes taking place within this 4th Ward property.

“It’s interesting. I had no idea of the extent of what takes place here,” Curtis said.

Curtis noted he was far from the best science student in his school days, so understanding what is taking place inside these walls is somewhat difficult to understand.

But, he noted, there is no question this family has found its niche.

He said mushroom growing business are becoming what craft breweries were 10 or so years ago. They are small businesses, but the growth potential may be huge.

“Mushrooms could be the next ‘thing,’” Curtis said. “It’s like a science lab, for the lack of a better term.”

Tasyurek said he will soon have three greenhouse tents set up in his lab in order to meet demand.

“Every 10 days, we will harvest crops from tent to tent,” he said. “For example, we will harvest this one and while we are harvesting, the other tents are incubating. Everything will be in order.”

Each five-pound bag in the grow tent can produce two to two-and-a-half pounds of mushrooms. There are approximately 200 bags growing in the greenhouse.

“So in one cycle we can [grow] like 500 pounds [of mushrooms],” he said. “We can do one cycle per week. Hopefully, in the future we will just use this place for spawn making, and we’ll get the land in Kankakee [to] put big greenhouses.”

Each bag can be harvested twice for mushrooms. The soy hull and the sawdust are purchased from a couple of different companies in Illinois.

“The mushroom gets the nitrogen from the soy hull and carbon from the sawdust,” Tasyurek said.

<strong>LEARNING FROM HIS FATHER-IN-LAW</strong>

Tasyurek grew up in Turkey and learned all about mushrooms from his father-in-law, Eyyup Gucludal, who was a biology and chemistry teacher in their homeland.

Nihat graduated from college in Turkey before coming to the Chicago area where he earned a master’s degree in political science at Northeastern Illinois University.

He met his wife, Gulcin, a Turkish-American, through a mutual friend on Facebook, and Tasyurek came here 10 years ago. He also learned a lot about the science involved in the growing process by reading up on the subject and fine-tuning it through trial and error.

Gulcin works in sales for Hilton Hotels in Chicago. She helps him with some of the writing he’s done on the process. Tasyurek speaks English fluently as well as the Turkish language and is in the process of learning Spanish.

“I found that if I speak Spanish, I can do more business,” he said.

Eyyup gave up his mushroom growing business in Turkey and recently moved to Illinois to help his son-in-law at Thrive Mushrooms.

Eyyup is working on developing truffle mushrooms that can sell from $500 to $3,000 per pound. It’s still in the exploration process to see if it can be grown.

<strong>ONE OF FOUR</strong>

Tasyurek said Thrive Mushrooms is one of four companies in Illinois that grows mushrooms for restaurants and grocery stores.

Thrive is No. 3 in terms of volume.

About 80% of his sales are to the restaurants, grocery stores and a wholesaler, and 20% ore sold at farmers’ markets in Tinley Park, Hyde Park and Kankakee.

One of the wholesalers, Windy City, of Chicago, just takes the five-pound bags of the spawns where it grows its own mushrooms.

<strong>STOREFRONT</strong>

In addition to housing the lab at the building at 1283 S. Seventh Ave., Tasyurek wants to eventually have a storefront at the location.

People off the street can come in and purchase mushrooms like they would at the farmers’ market. It also could be a tourist attraction for people from Chicago to drive down to see how the mushroom-growing process takes place.

The plans are to have the storefront open in May 2024.

The mushrooms Thrive sells at farmers’ markets typically cost $5 for five ounces, $10 for 10 ounces and $13 for a pound. The lion’s mane is more expensive than the oyster mushrooms.

Once purchased, Tasyurek said it’s best to put them in paper bags and refrigerate them where they can last for up to five days. It’s best to cook them in olive oil.

Right now, Thrive Mushrooms is a two-man operation, but in the summer months Tasyurek hires several Kankakee Community College students to help in the growing operation. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.thrivemushroomsllc.com" target="_blank">thrivemushroomsllc.com</a>.