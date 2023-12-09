CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Big-hearted group gives back to community at Christmastime

The designated quilting room in the basement of Bradley’s Our Savior Lutheran Church has been transformed into a wrapping room as church members prepare Christmas gifts for those in need.

Next door in the sewing room sits 200 hand-made stockings ready to go out into the community.

These are just two of the projects in the works for church volunteers Barb and John Marcukaitis, of Bourbonnais, and Marcie Kolberg, Ginny Chantome and Carol Warring, all of Limestone.

The group — which receives help from other volunteers — was busy Friday morning filling the stockings with candy and other treats as they prepare to deliver 150 of them to the children and staff at the Kankakee YWCA. The remaining 50 will be distributed to community members who are homebound or are in need.

“It’s been fun,” said Warring as she counted out Hershey Kisses to place inside each stocking.

The Marcukaitis name is a familiar one to those in the sewing community, as Barb and John owned B & J Sewing Center in Bourbonnais for 29 years before retiring and closing their doors on Sept. 30.

With hundreds of yards of leftover fabric, the couple wanted to use the remaining inventory to do good in the community.

“I have donated a lot — probably over 300 yards — to about 10 churches so they can use as they want for their projects,” Barb said.

While many of the churches have been making quilts, Our Savior Lutheran tried something new this year with the stockings.

Additionally, members raised money throughout November to sponsor six community children in need of gifts and clothing for Christmas.

The group raised $650, enough to give six children each three or four toys, four pieces of clothing and two or three books. They’ll also give three small gifts to each of the children’s mothers.

“We didn’t want to leave them out,” Kolberg said of the moms.

The church has a long history of working with the YWCA on Christmas projects that benefit the organization’s participants in need.

<strong>VARIETY OF PROJECTS</strong>

It takes quite a bit of fabric and many helping hands to create 200 stockings. With additional fabric donations from Chantome, the group had more than enough material to finish the project.

John was tasked with cutting out the patterns.

“We worked on that for a long time,” he said.

While sewing is a big piece of the project’s puzzle, all the volunteers made it clear that one doesn’t need to know how to sew in order to help.

The group meets in the church’s basement at 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Those interested in helping are more than welcome to join. Being a member of the church is not a requirement.

They’ve already started on their next project, which is sewing lap-sized quilts for veterans at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Manteno. The group has already made over 25 quilts and is focusing on gifting them to veterans who may not have visitors during the holidays.

On the subject of quilts, the church members will be teaming up with the local chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace — a nonprofit organization that builds beds for area kids in need — to make quilts to go with donated beds. They’ll also create pillowcases.

<strong>GIVING BACK</strong>

“There’s so many people in our community, right here, who need things,” Warring said while stuffing the stockings with care.

When it was suggested that the group’s efforts might inspire others to give back, Warring said that’s the hope.

“That’s John and Barb, I’ll tell ya … constantly doing things,” she added on the subject of giving back.

When the group was asked what inspires them to give back, the unanimous answer was that they’re blessed and they want to use what they have to help those that may not be as fortunate.

“I have always been like that,” Kolberg said, adding that her parents raised her with that giving-back mindset.

“We’re blessed — we have to help others. That’s how all of us feel here. It’s nice to be around people who realize how blessed they are and have them share.”

B & J Sewing Center, at 616 S. Main St., Bourbonnais, closed its doors after 29 years in the community. Owned by Barb and John Marcukaitis (hence the B & J name), the Bourbonnais couple opted to retire after nearly three decades.

However, this is not an end to Barb’s sewing career, which began when she learned the art at age 8.

Now 78, Barb has been with Our Savior Lutheran Church for 51 years and has completed many sewing projects through the church.

“I plan to continue sewing and getting more involved in the church,” Barb said of her retirement plan.

John worked for Armstrong for 33 years and opened B & J with Barb during his last year with the company. He would work at the store with his wife for the entirety of the store’s run.

The concept for the store — which initially sold sewing machines and then grew to add fabric as well as classes on sewing and quilting — came from Barb’s love of sewing, among other things.

“My husband thought I needed a job,” Barb said with a laugh, noting she had been a stay-at-home mom for years prior raising two daughters.

“He thought I needed something to do.”

This “something” turned into years of a community staple.

“I loved it, I loved what I did,” said Barb.