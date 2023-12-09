Al Meyer was a 'we person': Redwood Inn owner remembered

KANKAKEE — For more than a third of a century, the Redwood Inn restaurant, just off Interstate 57’s 308 interchange, was <em>the</em> place to go in Kankakee.

It was the site of innumerable Scout banquets, church choir holiday parties and wedding rehearsal feasts. Service clubs and chambers of commerce and retirement dinners — all met at the Redwood.

The proprietors were the married couple, Al and Jane Meyer of Kankakee. Al Meyer died Nov. 22 at Riverside Medical Center. He was 89.

He was also well-known as a supporter of the YMCA. He and Jane were active in many local charities and civic activities. In his youth, he was a star basketball player.

But it was at the Redwood where he was remembered by so many.

On Mother’s Day 1989, the restaurant fed 3,000 diners with 450 pounds of roast beef, 650 pounds of shrimp and 1,000 pounds of chicken.

In 1981, the Redwood Inn held a New Year’s Party for seniors. It had to be held over four afternoons to give everyone who wanted to come a chance to attend.

The Redwood was a family establishment. No liquor was served. Children under 5 ate free. If it was your birthday, there was no charge. Meyer once estimated he annually gave away 1,000 birthday dinners.

The Redwood started in 1964 with Al and Jane working for Jane’s father, William Thompson. In 1968, the Meyers became part-owners. In the early 1970s, they became sole owners.

The highway location was one factor in their success, but not the biggest one. The Redwood had a reputation for good food and the Meyers had a reputation as good employers. In a business where cooks and waitresses turn over quickly, the Meyers had eight people work for them for more than 20 years.

Al Meyer had a talent for mentoring people, not so much that they could become better employees, but rather so they could become better persons.

The Redwood was a standard stop for athletic teams traveling along I-57.

There was a bulletin board near the cash register with a picture of Michael Jordan going through the buffet line as the Chicago Bulls stopped. Other regular customers included the Fightin’ Illini basketball teams of the Lou Henson-era.

<strong>NEVER A ‘ME PERSON’</strong>

Longtime friend Denny Lehnus, the former Kankakee Community College basketball coach, remembers Meyer’s generosity as legendary.

Meyer was occasionally asked how many people had birthdays four times a year [to get the free meal]?

If they ask for it, they must need it, Meyer would respond. He did not regret helping those in need.

A few years after opening, the Redwood added cookies to the buffet line. Employees told Meyer that some folks were pocketing cookies as “take out.”

“That’s great,” Al said. “I hope they enjoy them.”

Al Meyer was, Lehnus said, always a “we person,” never a “me person.”

The Meyers sold the Redwood in 1998. It continued for a few years before closing.

<strong>A GIVER</strong>

The Meyers’ generosity, charity and leadership extended to a wide range of community activities.

Meyer was the general campaign chairman for the United Way drive in Kankakee County in 1978. He served in various positions for the charity drive for years.

Jane Meyer was Riverside Medical Center’s Samaritan of the Year in 1995, the hospital’s top award for charity and service. She also served on the hospital’s board of directors and was secretary, for many years, for the Helen Wheeler Center for Mental Health Board.

Al Meyer served on the Kankakee Area Chamber of Commerce board and was on the board when it gained national accreditation. He headed the board’s tourism committee and helped found the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Meyers were active supporters of Hospice of Kankakee Valley (now UpliftedCare); the Cavalier Club, which aided Kankakee Community College; the Kankakee Holiday Tournament; the Helen Wheeler Center and the Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club.

Both Meyers were recognized in a rare tribute by the Kankakee Kiwanis Club in 1998. The event was organized by Wes Walker, then the executive director of the Kankakee YMCA. The luncheon was held, naturally, at the Redwood Inn.

<strong>YMCA WAS NEAR AND DEAR</strong>

But the service which may have been closest to their hearts was the YMCA.

Al Meyer was a board member at the YMCA for years and served as president. He led the YMCA fundraising campaign and its membership drive several times.

In 1991, he received the Jerry Blitz award, given annually by the YMCA to a layperson for service.

In retirement, Al and Jane took up landscaping for the YMCA. The Meyer family requested the memorials to Al’s memory be made to the YMCA.

<strong>TEACHER AT FIRST</strong>

Al and Jane Meyer had been college sweethearts at Illinois State University. They married June 10, 1956, the day after they graduated. They would celebrate 64 years of marriage. Jane Meyer died Dec. 12, 2020.

After marriage they initially moved to Baltimore where Al served in the U.S. Army. They returned to the area, first to teach, then to go into business together.

Al Meyer was part of an informal group that met in retirement at the Fifth Avenue McDonald’s in Kankakee, across from the YMCA, discussing the local and world news of the day.

Many of those members have passed on, but those and others who knew Al Meyer had universal praise for him.

“They [the Meyers] gave a lot of their time to the community. They were wonderful,” said Bruce Payne.

Steve Epstein said Al Meyer “had a huge heart. He was one of the nicest people I ever met. He was kind to everybody.”

He was soft-spoken, but a real leader in the community, said Joe Giachinno, who was the YMCA’s executive director from 2000-06.

Al Meyer was a constant presence at the YMCA, Giachinno said.

“Knowing and being friends with Alan and Jane Meyer was an honor for myself and my wife, June,” said Jerry Hoekstra. “We have known Al ever since we attended athletic banquets at the Redwood Inn. He had a great love for the YMCA and he worked hard to serve that organization. He certainly left his mark on the Kankakee community.”

What many people may not know was that Meyer was an athlete of note.

A 1952 graduate of Grant Park High School, Meyer was a three-year starter in basketball. He went on to play for the Illinois State Redbirds. He was captain of the basketball team in the 1954-55 and 1955-56 seasons under coach James “Pim” Goff.

On Dec. 1, 1955, Meyer poured in 51 points in a game against McKendree. The record stood as the Redbird single-game record for 17 years, until bested by ISU great, Doug Collins.

Meyer would coach basketball for four years at Peotone High, where his teams had a 78-26 record. He was also teaching history, coaching baseball and being the athletic director. Jane was teaching at Peotone also.

They changed careers, he once said, not because they were not enjoying teaching, but rather because the Redwood was an opportunity they could not financially pass up.

<strong>EAT THE SHRIMP</strong>

Denny Lehnus recalled a poignant link to Al Meyer.

When he was KCC basketball coach, Lehnus asked Kankakee restaurant owners if they would feed his players. The goal was to get six restaurateurs to host two different players a night for meals.

Meyer, he said, was the first to agree to help. And, no doubt, the Redwood’s smorgasbord presentation would be welcome to fellows with a good appetite. But, Meyer told Lehnus, he was worried about the shrimp. Shrimp were an expensive item.

So Lehnus called his team in and said, “no matter what you do, keep your hands off the shrimp. Break this rule and there will be consequences.”

Soon two players sheepishly walked into Lehnus’ office. They confessed to taking the shrimp.

“We had to,” they said. “The owner virtually forced the shrimp on us.”

“That was Al Meyer,” Lehnus said. “He was the kind of a person we don’t have enough of.”

The community, Lehnus said, lost something when the Redwood closed. We have lost more with Meyer’s passing.

“I will miss Al greatly,” he said.