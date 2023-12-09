12-year-old business owner brings collectors together at Link to the Past

Math for most junior high students consists of long division and fractions.

For 12-year-old Lincoln Skutt, math also consists of revenue versus profit.

Revenue, he explained, is if he buys something for $5 and sells it for $10, the revenue is listed as $10, but the profit is only $5.

“You have to spend money to make money,” he said.

Skutt speaks beyond his years.

By day, the St. Paul’s Lutheran School student joins his classmates in solving seventh-grade math equations. After school and on weekends, he’s running his own business in Bourbonnais.

Link to the Past is a specialty store selling new and vintage collectibles — from video games to action figures to trading cards.

The store, at 4 Duncan Drive, Suite 4, on the eastern edge of the Belle Aire subdivision, opened on March 4 after a soft launch on Feb. 25 with friends and family.

While Lincoln, who goes by Link (a nod to the Legend of Zelda games), is the face of the business and has a say in every decision made. The store is run in conjunction with his dad, James.

At first, the two had found success at various toy collection shows and flea markets, as well as with selling on eBay. They then took the next step and moved to a brick-and-mortar location in their hometown.

“We decided it would be fun to open a store down here because there’s not really any other toy shops down here,” Link said. “And we tried it, and we liked it.”

All of the store’s inventory — with the exception of the new Pokémon cards — comes from the community, as people who clean out basements and attics bring their treasures to Link to the Past for cash or store credit. Link then prices everything and stocks the approximately 1,200-square-foot store.

The space is leased from Tom Shamblin, who owns Shamblin Insurance in one of the building’s other suites, and is a four-year lease term. The Skutts have no plans of going anywhere.

<strong>MEET LINK</strong>

Wearing a Star Wars T-shirt, Lincoln — who is the older brother to Luke, 7, and Leia, 9 — said shoppers are fans of the franchise and that Pokémon, Funko Pops and Squishmallows also are popular.

The store is open Wednesday, Saturday and the second and third Sunday of the month. Link’s grandmother helps run the shop on Wednesday while he’s in school and he’ll come by after to check in on things.

On the weekends, shoppers will see Link behind the counter.

Other recurring faces are Link’s mom, Amanda, his uncle, his cousin and his siblings who offer help and support. The store was even able to sponsor brother Luke’s soccer team, as well as Old Mill girls soccer team in Peotone.

“It’s truly a family affair,” said James, who added the best part of this endeavor is “the opportunity to spend time with Lincoln.”

Link echoes his father’s sentiment, saying his favorite part of the business is “spending time with [Dad] and being with him a lot.”

<strong>AN AMAZING RESPONSE</strong>

Link to the Past has seen customers from Watseka to Crown Point, Ind. It also sees customers of all ages.

Link and James agreed that the demographic breakdown finds ages 18-40 to be the “true collectors,” meaning they’re looking to build up a personal inventory of valuable collectibles, and those over 40 are more vintage collectors who are looking for those pieces of nostalgia.

Because all of the products are second-hand, many are from decades prior to the 2020s. An entire bin of packaged action figures across from a wall of Hot Wheels date back to the 1990s to early 2000s.

“So, if you give [one of these] to someone for Christmas, they won’t get another one,” James said speaking to the uniqueness of the products.

Though the young owner missed the ‘90s by more than a decade, he’s well aware that some of the crazes were overhyped.

“We don’t take Beanie Babies or Happy Meal toys,” Link noted.

While the Skutts currently aren’t selling on eBay due to the store’s popularity, they use the online resale shop as a base for how to price items. They look up an item on the site and then price it about 20% to 30% below the online listing.

“The response has been so amazing. We haven’t listed a thing on eBay since we opened,” James said.

Link added that there were at least four cars in the lot prior to opening the Saturday before.

“The people that come in, they’re nice,” Link said, noting many of them have become regulars.

“For [Link], it’s about building a business, being fair to people, offering them good prices and they want to come back,” James said, noting this isn’t the family’s full-time income, but a skill-building hobby. James works for a health insurance company.

To fit with his aforementioned love of Zelda, Link to the Past is a reference to the game of the same name. It also is a nod to vintage and retro items offered in the store.

“It’s like a link to the past with all the stuff in here,” Link said.

Holiday hours at for December will be noon to 6 p.m. on:

• Dec. 9-10

• Dec. 13

• Dec. 15-17

• Dec. 20

• Dec. 22-23

• Dec. 27

• Dec. 30

Regular store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and the second and third Sunday of the month.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.linktothepast.com" target="_blank">linktothepast.com</a> or <a href="https://www.facebook.com/linktothepasttoys" target="_blank">facebook.com/linktothepasttoys</a>.