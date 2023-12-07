Where to meet Santa Claus prior to Christmas

While the elves finish wrapping the gifts and tying the bows, Santa Claus is making his rounds prior to his Christmas Eve flight. In addition to waving his way through the Kankakee Christmas Parade on Saturday, Santa has a few local stops on his list in both Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

<strong>Photos with Santa Paws</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. Friday at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, bring your pup for a photo with Santa. The cost is $10 or a donation to the Rustic River Salvage “Fill the Truck” project benefitting Tuff Dawgs Rescue.

Each pup gets two poses and photos are emailed within one week after editing. There will be human and canine treats from Cake Me Happy.

Donations for the truck project include fleece blankets, Kongs, antlers, hard/safe chew toys, peanut butter (no xylitol/birch).

<strong>Miracle on 8th — A Kris Kringle Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County and the Kankakee County Historical Society will host a new holiday event featuring activities and entertainment for all ages. There will be games, crafts, s’mores, hot chocolate, music, shopping, the 45th annual Gallery of Trees display, visits with winter characters and more. Various local choirs, bands and dance troupes will be performing on the Civic Auditorium stage throughout the day. Also joining in on the festivities will be Mr. Magic with his bag of magic tricks.

Santa will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and visitors are encouraged to bring a self-addressed stamped letter to Santa. Watch for him on the grounds and visit with him in the museum. From 10 a.m. to noon, Santa’s reindeer will be on the grounds.

<strong>Peotone's Christmas in the Village</strong>

Santa will be in Peotone for the day-long Christmas in the Village event on Saturday. From 8 a.m. to noon there will be pictures with Santa at the Peotone PTO Pancake Breakfast at Peotone High School, 605 W. North St. Cost is $5 per person, children 3 and under are free. Then at 3:30p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by firetruck to the corner of Second St. and North St. to visit with attendees in the downtown area until 4:45 p.m. along with a special guest, the Grinch. The lighted parade will follow at 5 p.m.

For more details, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/1021052292504807/" target="_blank">visit the event Facebook page here</a>.

<strong>Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Mark Methodist Church, 1200 W. Calista St., Kankakee, there will be cookie decorating, photos and reading with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There also will be treat bags provided. Children 10 and younger are invited but must be accompanied by someone 16 or older.

Call 815-933-8621 to register in advance.

<strong>Santa arrives in Chebanse</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Chebanse Civic Center, 180 W. First South St., Chebanse, Santa will be on site to visit with children and offer a photo opportunity. The event, sponsored by the village of Chebanse and Otto Fire Department, is also a designated Toys for Tots drop off location. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation. There will also be free cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and goodie bags, along with games, prizes and indoor waiting and seating.

<strong>Breakfast with Santa in Milford</strong>

Enjoy breakfast with Santa from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Milford Christian Church, 811 E. Hickory St., Milford, during Milford’s Holiday Christmas Festival. The meal includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, sausage patties and coffee, milk or orange juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for kids, children ages 3 and under are free. Each child will receive a gift from Santa and have the option to take a photo.

<strong>Breakfast with Santa</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Kankakee Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, breakfast with Santa will be held in the Cameo Room. It is a free-will donation breakfast with pancakes, sausage, eggs, bacon and biscuits and gravy. Kids will have the chance to meet with Santa.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Columbia Memorial Association of the Knights of Columbus.

<strong>Icee’s Santa Express at Ice Valley Centre</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, the Kankakee Valley Park District has planned a day filled with holiday spirit at Ice Valley Centre, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, with Icee’s Santa Express event. Tickets are $15 per person and include ice skating, crafts and a hot cocoa bar. Take photos with Ice Valley’s mascot Icee and Santa Claus during this Polar Express adventure. Pre-registration not required.

<strong>Christmas in Herscher</strong>

At 6 p.m. Dec. 15, Santa will arrive to downtown Herscher on a firetruck traveling down Main Street for the parade before heading to the Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, where he will greet children. There will be reindeer food along with make-and-take ornaments for the children.

<strong>Milk & Cookies with Santa</strong>

Put on Christmas pajamas and join Santa for storytime at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 at Riverside's Westwood Oaks Independent Living, 100 Westwood Oaks Ct., Kankakee, in the Great Room. Enjoy milk, cookies and hot chocolate and snuggle in while Santa reads a Christmas story. Bring your wishlists and take some photos at the Riverside Senior Life Communities event, which runs until 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Cookies with Santa at The Dam Tap</strong>

Kids can tag along with an adult to meet Santa, take pictures with him and decorate cookies at The Dam Tap, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee, from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 16. While the kids are having a blast, the adults can treat themselves to beverage options from the bar.

<strong>Bonfield Lions Cookies with Kris Kringle</strong>

Enjoy cookies with Santa from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Bonfield Lions Club, 148 S. Stanford St., Bonfield. Every child through age 12 receives a ticket for the free drawing of a boy’s or girl’s bike. Bikes will be given away at 4p.m. Need not be present to win.

<strong>Santa at the Cabin</strong>

A long-standing tradition will return this year to the Conrad Park Pioneer Cabin located on Mill Street and Dixie Highway in Momence. The 36th annual Santa at the Cabin will take place from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 16.

Take a step back in time to the 1830s and view what a pioneer Christmas would entail. Santa Claus will be sitting in his favorite chair next to the hearth with Mrs. Claus to visit with kids and spread good cheer. Bring a camera.

This event is possible through a partnership of the Friends of the Park and Main Street Momence. Donations are welcomed.

<strong>Pancakes with Santa</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. Dec. 16 at Onarga American Legion Hall, 1292 N. 900 East Road, Onarga, the Sons of the Legion Squadron 551 will sponsor a pancake breakfast with Santa at the Christmas Tree Lane.

<strong>Clifton’s Christmas Market at the Santa House</strong>

The Clifton Community Development Corporation presents its first annual Clifton’s Christmas Market at the Santa House on Main Street in Clifton. The market will run from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. and will be on site until 5 p.m. There will be over 20 vendors and a food truck. Hot chocolate will be provided for all.

<strong>Christmas at the Braddy house</strong>

From 5-8 p.m. Dec. 16, the Braddy family invite visitors to see their decorated home at 1439 W. Hawkins, Kankakee. Enjoy Christmas music, free hot chocolate and candy canes as you walk through the lighted Christmas display. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be there. The event is free for all but will also be accepting donations for Fortitude Outreach.

For more information and a peek at the detailed Christmas display, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/484p6nL" target="_blank">bit.ly/484p6nL</a>.

<strong>Reddick Volunteer Firefighter’s Pancake Breakfast and Santa Visit</strong>

The Reddick Volunteer Firefighter’s will host their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Dec. 17 at the Reddick Fire Station Community Hall, 210 E. Main St., Reddick. Santa is arriving between 9:30 and 10 a.m. to visit with area children. All are welcome.

<strong>Brunch with Santa at Sollitt Tap</strong>

Santa will be making a special appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Sollitt Tap, 11830 N. Sollitt Rd., Beecher, for a magical Brunch with Santa. Bring the whole family for a jolly good time filled with delicious brunch delights and festive cheer. Don’t forget those wish lists!

<strong>Santa at Grant Park Fire House</strong>

On Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. Santa will be at the Grant Park Fire Protection District, 12624 IL-1, Grant Park, for pictures on the antique fire truck. The event is free and will serve hot cocoa and snacks. There will be face painting and Grant Park student Paisley Riechers will be selling Christmas ornaments to support local students in need.

<strong>Christmas Fun on the Farm</strong>

Visit with farm animals as well as Santa Claus at Brigwood Acres, 12158 W Wilmington-Peotone Rd, Peotone, on Dec. 17 from 4-6 p.m. during the Christmas Fun on the Farm event, which goes until 7 p.m. Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will also be on site with Santa until 6 p.m. The event will have a food truck, face painting and vendors in the barn for shopping. Bring letters or lists for Santa and make sure to include a return address. Admission is free, donations are appreciated.

<strong>Santa at River Rock Pub</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 23 at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, Santa will be on site for photos with kids. The photos will be by Peaches Photo Booth at a cost of $5. From noon to 2 p.m. will be seasonal music with the Champagne Experience.

<strong>Photos at Northfield Square</strong>

Per tradition, Santa will be in his workshop located in Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais. From now through Christmas Eve, time slots are available to meet and snag a professional photo with Jolly Ol’ St. Nick.

To schedule a time, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3uLK7W5" target="_blank">bit.ly/3uLK7W5</a>.