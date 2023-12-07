Traffic stop in Kankakee nets one arrest

KANKAKEE — A traffic stop in the 300 block of South Hillcrest Avenue led to the arrest of 19-year-old Jaylin James, of Kankakee.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on a person that was loaded and resisting.

According to a Kankakee Police press release, at 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle was stopped for improper signal at the intersection of Eastridge Drive and South Hillcrest Avenue.

There were four passengers in the vehicle. An officer inquired about the strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. James stated there was not any cannabis in the vehicle anymore due to them smoking it in the vehicle prior to the traffic stop, the report said.

An officer also observed an alcohol container on the floorboard next to the driver’s foot.

A check of the four passengers found James had an outstanding warrant out of Kankakee County.

James attempted to flee from the area after getting out of the vehicle. He was apprehended but resisted multiple times with multiple officers on scene.

James was transported by officers to the Jerome Combs Detention Center until James complained of ingesting narcotics and overdosing. James was immediately transported to a Kankakee hospital. After he was medically cleared, James was taken back to the jail, the press release said.

The driver was issued a written warning for improper turn signal, open container of alcohol and a ticket for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. The driver and remaining passengers were released without incident, the press release said.