QuikTrip gains TIF approval as $18M development set for city's south side

KANKAKEE — The long-anticipated agreement between Kankakee and QuikTrip ownership finally took place and the development is set to officially move forward on the city’s south side.

The now-approximate $18-million development on 10 acres at the northeast corner of the intersection of U.S. Route 45-52 and RiverStone Parkway could be ready for customers in 2025.

Construction is expected to take perhaps 15 to 18 months.

City officials and the Tulsa, Okla.-based company have been hammering out a Tax Increment Financing deal for nearly five months.

The final agreement was approved by a 12-0 vote at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting. Fourth Ward Alderman Lance Marczak abstained from the vote. Fifth Ward Alderman Victor Nevarez was absent.

Of the 4.3 acres in the northeast section of the U.S. 45-52 and RiverStone Parkway intersection purchased by QuikTrip, the former RiverStone Conference Center is included.

QuikTrip will turn over the convention center property to the city of Kankakee administration in exchange for some $1.15 million of cash from the Tax Increment Financing fund. The TIF funds are not to be repaid.

The city will likely take possession of the property in 2024’s first quarter.

QuikTrip continues to complete needed annexations and a site plan has yet to be approved. The company anticipates a late spring to early summer groundbreaking and a 12-month construction timeline, meaning the location would be open in mid-2025.

Of the $1.15-million, $900,000 will go to QuikTrip up front. The remaining $250,000 will be paid when the business gains its occupancy permit.

The city hopes to recoup those funds in a three-year period through increased sales and property taxes.

QuikTrip officials previously stated sites generate $1.3 million in local taxes annually. The city of Kankakee, however, represents only a portion of the final destination of local taxes.

<strong>CONFERENCE CENTER REBIRTH</strong>

The city, in turn, will rehab the long-shuttered 400-person capacity banquet facility. The ultimate goal will be to sell the building and the adjoining grassy property immediately south of the convention center.

The goal is obviously to gain an operator for the convention center and have the banquet business restarted.

The banquet hall has been closed since 2017.

When it officially gains possession of the property, the city, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said, will set out to hire a construction management firm to determine what upgrades are needed.

The list will likely be long and expensive.

The end goal for the conference center is to sell it. And it will be sold at a loss.

Curtis noted after the meeting there is no way the city will be able to sell the property for what it will cost to rehab it. At first blush, Curtis estimates the rehab price tag could range between $2 million to $2.5 million.

The rehab funds would come out of the TIF district in that area.

Assuming the upgrades could be completed within 12-14 months, the city would then set out to sell the property.

He said the location at this point would most likely be able to host events perhaps three days a week. He said local banquet demands are not enough to have it in operation five to six days a week.