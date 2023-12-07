Cissna Park juvenile arrested for stealing vehicles

CISSNA PARK — A 17-year-old boy was arrested by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police Sunday for the charges of burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony criminal damage to property over $500, felony theft over $500 and theft under $500.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of West Martin Avenue in Cissna Park in reference to a stolen motor vehicle, a news release said.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies received a report of a second stolen vehicle also in Cissna Park in the 100 block of South Fourth Street, according to the news release.

After arriving on scene, deputies began to search the area for the stolen vehicles as well as possible suspects. Deputies later discovered a male subject, matching the description provided by the victims, run into a house on West Koplin Avenue. The homeowner allowed deputies entry to the residence, the release said.

A suspect matching the description was found in the house along with property from stolen vehicles. The juvenile was arrested following an investigation.

According to the release, deputies later discovered that the juvenile entered another vehicle in Cissna Park and had stolen items out of the vehicle as well.

Both stolen vehicles were located and returned to their owners.

The juvenile was taken to the Iroquois County Jail and transferred to the juvenile detention facility pending a court appearance, the news release said.

The case remains under investigation.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to lock their vehicles and remove keys when vehicles are left unattended.