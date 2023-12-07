Bourbonnais officials approve tax levy

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais’ board of trustees finalized the village’s tax levy for Fiscal Year 2024.

By a 6-0 vote, they adopted an ordinance requesting a tax rate of .4436%, netting a tax levy of $1.92 million. The rate would be in effect for tax bills received by residents in May 2024.

“I was glad we were able to lower it a little,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said following Monday’s meeting.

“Depending on what people’s assessment has done over the last year, some people’s taxes [paid to the village] will go down.”

Though the village will collect more taxes next year on the whole, if a homeowner’s property value stays the same as last year, their contribution to the village’s property taxes will decrease slightly. Finance Director Tara Latz said residents could see a decrease of $4 to $14 in their bill as the tax rate was decreased from its 2023 level.

The increase in the total amount collected is a factor of the Equalized Assessed Value, officials said. That value is the result of a process of applying increases and decreases to assessed values throughout the village to create a total property value.

The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5%, according to officials.

<strong>Liquor license</strong>

Trustees heard the first reading for an ordinance creating an additional liquor license for the Road Ranger travel center.

Located at Interstate 57 Bourbonnais Parkway (Exit 318), company officials said they are hopeful the travel center will open soon.

“The store officials continue to say they want to be open before the first of the year,” Schore said.

Currently, the Gas N Wash located at the intersection of North Convent Street and Bourbonnais Parkway has the lone license allowing truck stops to sell packaged alcoholic beverages.

The travel center is the first business to locate on the Bourbonnais Parkway. It is located on 11 acres on the southwest side of the interchange and was opened in 2018, three years after construction began.

Road Ranger project representatives said at a village committee meeting in 2021 the company plans to invest between $9 million and $10 million in the project and employ between 60 and 70 full-time workers.

Plans for the travel center include fuel service areas for automobiles and semi-tractor trailers. There would be a convenience store that includes food services.

The travel center would become the third located in Kankakee County.