Pace of Christmas parade: Longtime Kankakeean and NAACP president to be grand marshal

Theodis Pace loves a good parade.

He is most often a spectator for those events, but for the second Kankakee Christmas Parade, the longtime youth football coach and president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP will be front and center.

Pace has been selected as the grand marshal for Saturday afternoon’s nearly 1-mile-long holiday parade through the city’s downtown.

“I’m a blessed man,” Pace said regarding his honor. “I’m humbled and I’m deeply honored.”

Pace is also busy getting just the right twist to his wave.

After a 30-year absence, the Kankakee parade returned to the downtown area in December 2022 through the hard work of Kankakee 4th Ward Alderman Lance Marczak.

Marczak said this year’s event has 70 entries and he is anticipating a few more before late Saturday afternoon rolls around.

Parade participants will gather in the parking lot in the 200 block of North Schuyler Avenue. When 4:30 p.m. comes, participants will begin working their way south along Schuyler. The parade turns right at East River Street and then heads north along South East Avenue. It concludes at the railroad depot.

<strong>THE GRAND MARSHAL</strong>

Born in Columbus, Ga., and raised in East Chicago, Ind., Pace did not arrive in Kankakee until 1973 when he was 21.

A teacher, he married Dorothy Hafford, also a teacher, in February 1972. Dorothy died in November 2004.

Pace remarried in August 2020 to Arlene. They reside on the city’s west side.

Pace later worked in the Kankakee school district and then the St. Anne High School district. In 1988, he became an administrator at Shapiro Developmental Center. He remained there until his retirement in December 2014.

Among the many positions he has served here, Pace has been a board member on the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. He served on numerous other boards, including the board at the Kankakee County Housing Authority, the Kankakee Valley Park District, the Kankakee Planning Commission, the Kankakee County Jury Commission and the River Valley Special Recreation Association.

The Pace selection was made by Dennis Baron, who was the 2022 parade marshal and Mayor Chris Curtis. As time progresses, the parade marshal selection will be made through the combined effort of the past three parade marshals.

Regarding the selection of Pace, Curtis noted Baron brought his name forward. Curtis said he could not have found a more fitting person.

“He’s a perfect fit. Theodis has touched so many within this community,” he said.

There will be no question Pace will likely know the bulk of the parade spectators as he travels along the parade route.

He said many will either refer to him as Coach Pace, for his 47-year association with the Eastside Bulldogs Junior Football team, or Mr. Pace, through his years with the city schools.

“When Mayor Curtis contacted me, I was shocked. I always think back to a quote from President Theodore Roosevelt. It goes something like this: ‘What a man does for himself dies with him. What he does for a community lives on.’ That’s what I’ve tried to do here.”

As of this week, at least 70 floats have registered to be part of the city’s parade.

